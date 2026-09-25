Qatar Strongly Condemns Houthi Missile Attacks On Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar strongly condemns in the strongest terms ballistic missile attacks by the Houthi group on the Saudi cities of Taif and Yanbu, describing them as a violation of Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and international law.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses its categorical rejection of the attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure and calls for an immediate halt to such actions.

The State of Qatar reaffirms its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and supports the kingdom in all legitimate measures it takes to protect its sovereignty, security, territorial integrity and interests.

The ministry states that Saudi Arabia's security is closely linked to Qatar's security and to the collective security of the Gulf Cooperation Council states.