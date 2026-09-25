Qatar, In Partnership With Jordan, UK, Hosts 'Call To Action' Meeting On Humanitarian Situation In Gaza

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

New York: The State of Qatar, in partnership with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the United Kingdom, hosted Friday a "Call to Action" meeting on the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Khulaifi represented the State of Qatar at the meeting.

In his address, HE the Minister of State emphasized that Qatar attaches great importance to alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people. He noted that this commitment has been a primary driver of the State of Qatar's diplomatic efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and to advance the comprehensive 20-point plan, which was proposed by US President Donald Trump and endorsed by the Security Council in Resolution 2803.

His Excellency highlighted that Qatar's diplomatic efforts have been accompanied by extensive humanitarian initiatives, including the provision of food, essential supplies, and tents to approximately 436,000 people, as well as the resumption of operations at the HH the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani Hospital for Rehabilitation and Prosthetics.

He further explained that Qatar has supplied the Gaza Strip with 30 million liters of fuel over the past three years and recently signed an agreement with the United Nations to provide an additional 1.3 million liters to support the continued functioning of medical facilities and essential services.

His Excellency emphasized the necessity of ensuring rapid, sustainable, and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid, enabling humanitarian organizations to carry out their duties safely, and protecting health workers, medical facilities, and medical transport.

He also highlighted the urgent need -as winter approaches- to provide shelter, clean water, and sanitation services.

Furthermore, HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's commitment to continuing its work with partners and the Board of Peace to address urgent humanitarian needs and support recovery and reconstruction efforts, with the ultimate goal of achieving a just and lasting peace. He also expressed Qatar's appreciation for the support extended to the "Call to Action."