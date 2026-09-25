Qatar Participates In High-Level Ministerial Meeting Of Global Alliance For Implementation Of Two-State Solution

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

New York: The State of Qatar participated today in the high-level ministerial meeting of the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, held on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi represented the State of Qatar at the meeting.

In his remarks during the meeting, HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Qatar's appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom of Norway, and the European Union for convening this meeting and for their pivotal efforts in advancing the two-state solution initiative. This solution that enjoys broad acceptance as the path to achieving a comprehensive, just, and lasting settlement of the Palestinian cause and realizing sustainable peace in the Middle East.

His Excellency reaffirmed Qatar's position that there is no alternative to adhering to international law and international legitimacy resolutions, and to implementing the two-state solution. This entails establishing an independent, sovereign, and viable Palestinian state based on the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital living in security and peace alongside Israel, and enjoying international recognition and full UN membership. He commended the countries that have recognized the State of Palestine and called upon all nations to do the same.

His Excellency stated that this path ensures peace and security for all and ends the historical injustice that has persisted for decades, despite condemnation by the international community and numerous resolutions and rulings issued by the United Nations and the International Court of Justice affirming the illegality of the occupation and its associated unlawful practices.

His Excellency noted that the State of Qatar has unceasingly pursued its well-known efforts to achieve a peaceful settlement of the Palestinian issue and establish peace in the Middle East. This reflects its steadfast position and fundamental commitment to resolving conflicts through peaceful means, as well as its solidarity with the brotherly Palestinian people and their legitimate, inalienable rights.

In line with this commitment to a peaceful solution, the State of Qatar has continued to play an active role -on both regional and international stages- in efforts to achieve this goal, whether through this coalition, the United Nations, the League of Arab States, or the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, His Excellency said pointing that Qatar also actively participated in the international conference on the peaceful settlement of the Palestinian issue and the implementation of the two-state solution; notably, it co-chaired the working group on 'peace narratives' alongside Canada and Mexico and contributed to the development of the New York Declaration, which serves as a substantive outcome document, establishing a starting point for sustained international engagement and outlining practical steps that give concrete form to the international community's commitment to its responsibilities.

His Excellency explained that the events of the past year pose an unprecedented threat, undermining prospects for realizing the two-state solution and making peace increasingly elusive. He highlighted, in particular, Israeli measures aimed at imposing sovereignty and de facto annexation of the West Bank; the seizure of Palestinian lands for designation as so-called "state land"; the expansion of illegal settlements in occupied territory-specifically the E1 zone project; the dangerous practices and extremist settler violence witnessed in the West Bank; and attempts to alter the religious and historical status of Islamic and Christian holy sites, alongside the violation of the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque by settlers and Israeli officials. He noted that the State of Qatar has condemned these violations, stressing that the international community bears the responsibility to address them effectively through all available means, in adherence to international law and international legitimacy, and to create conditions conducive to the two-state solution.

His Excellency emphasized that the Gaza Strip is an integral part of Palestinian territory; consequently, the war on the Strip and the ensuing catastrophic crisis have posed a grave threat to the two-state solution, as well as to peace, security, and stability.

In this regard, he noted that the State of Qatar has exerted strenuous efforts -alongside the Arab Republic of Egypt, the United States of America, and the Republic of Turkiye- to reach a ceasefire agreement.

He added that Qatar continues its efforts, including within the framework of the Peace Council, to ensure the implementation of the peace plan for Gaza and UN Security Council Resolution 2803, which adopted it.

His Excellency noted that the State of Qatar has exerted tangible and sustained efforts to end humanitarian suffering and improve humanitarian and economic conditions, and has continued to provide relief and development support to the Palestinian people- including the efforts made through the UN system. He affirmed Qatar's commitment to continuing these diplomatic and humanitarian efforts and to supporting various sincere initiatives aimed at taking practical, effective steps to achieve peace, security, and stability.