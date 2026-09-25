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Prince Of Monaco Visits Old Doha Port Pavilion At Monaco Yacht Show

Prince Of Monaco Visits Old Doha Port Pavilion At Monaco Yacht Show


2026-09-25 02:06:20
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Eng. Mohammed Abdullah Al Mulla, CEO of Old Doha Port, welcomed His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco during his tour of the Monaco Yacht Show 2026.

During the tour, Eng. Mohammed Abdullah Al Mulla presented an overview of Old Doha Port's development and its objectives for participating in the Monaco Yacht Show.

Old Doha Port's presence at Monaco Yacht Show reflects its commitment to connecting Qatar with the global yachting community, building meaningful relationships with industry leaders and sharing Qatar's growing maritime story with international audiences.

Old Doha Port's continued participation reinforces its role in strengthening Qatar's presence across the global yachting and maritime tourism landscape, while fostering dialogue and opportunities that support the country's wider maritime ecosystem.

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The Peninsula

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