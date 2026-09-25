Amir Sends Condolences To President Of Indonesia

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolences to President of the Republic of Indonesia HE President Prabowo Subianto on the victims of the passenger ship sinking off the country's coast, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

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