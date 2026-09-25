Arab League, US Discuss Latest Developments In Sudan, Libya

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Nabil Fahmy met Friday with Senior Advisor to the US President for Arab and African Affairs, Massad Boulos to discuss developments in Sudan and Libya. The meeting, held on the sidelines of the high-level segment of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York, also addressed ways to enhance coordination between the Arab League and international parties concerned with the two crises.

Regarding Sudan, the Arab League Secretary-General emphasized the importance of intensifying international efforts to reach a humanitarian truce that leads to a permanent ceasefire and ensures the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid. He stressed the necessity of preserving Sudan's unity, territorial integrity, and national institutions.

Concerning Libya, Fahmy underscored the importance of advancing the political track toward unifying institutions and holding elections. He affirmed that Libya's stability requires a purely Libyan consensus that safeguards Libyan ownership of the political process, noting the Arab League's readiness to continue supporting UN efforts in this regard.

The two sides also reviewed the overall situation in the region, with the Arab League Secretary-General emphasizing the importance of containing escalation and prioritizing the diplomatic path to spare the region further deterioration.