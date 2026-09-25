Nuvectis' In-Licensed Cancer Drug Earned Breakthrough Designation In China, And It's Not Even Their Lead Asset

Three months ago, Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ: NVCT) was an oncology developer anchored by a single early-stage program. Today it holds ex-China rights to the world's first approved once-daily oral Factor B inhibitor and, as of this morning, to a breakthrough-designated cancer drug. NXP200, the company's oral, brain-penetrant BRAF inhibitor, has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for BRAF V600-mutant, recurrent or progressive high-grade glioma, an aggressive brain cancer with few effective options once it returns.

The designation, granted by China's Center for Drug Evaluation to Nuvectis's partner Haisco Pharmaceutical Group, is reserved for drugs treating serious conditions where early data point to a meaningful advantage over existing therapy, and it brings closer regulator guidance and potentially a faster review once an application is filed. It follows a completed dose-escalation study in which the drug, on its own, produced responses in more than 40% of adult low- and high-grade glioma patients, including one complete response, in a heavily pretreated group. NXP200 is designed as a“paradox-breaker,” shutting down the BRAF pathway without the paradoxical reactivation that limits first-generation BRAF drugs and drives resistance to them. CEO Ron Bentsur said the designation“underscores the compelling clinical activity observed to date,” and the company still expects to file a U.S. IND for NXP200 in the fourth quarter.

The designation also lands in a corner of oncology that regulators are clearly prioritizing. In April, the FDA granted its own Breakthrough Therapy Designation to FORE Biotherapeutics' plixorafenib, another brain-penetrant, paradox-breaking BRAF inhibitor, for adults with BRAF V600E-mutated high-grade glioma. Two regulators on two continents have now granted breakthrough status to the same drug class, for closely overlapping patient populations, within six months of each other.

That may make NXP200 the most overlooked asset Nuvectis owns. The company describes it as having best-in-class potential, and the case rests on a specific gap. First-generation BRAF drugs are already a large business, with Novartis's Tafinlar and Mekinist combination alone generating $2.2 billion in sales last year, but they eventually stop working in many patients, and those who relapse on them are left with few targeted options. NXP200 has already shown single-agent activity in patients previously treated with BRAF inhibitors, precisely the group where the older drugs run out of road, and it is being developed across V600 mutations and the non-V600 BRAF mutations that first-generation drugs were not designed to address. If further data from the ongoing Phase 1b, including in BRAF-mutant tumor types beyond the brain, support that differentiation, NXP200 could begin to look less like a pipeline add-on and more like a franchise in its own right.

And NXP200 is just one part of the Nuvectis pipeline. The asset anchoring the company today is ciprocopan (NXP100).

Licensed from Haisco in the same June deal that brought in NXP200, ciprocopan won its first marketing approval in China in July for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) who had not previously received a complement inhibitor, the first approval anywhere for a once-daily oral Factor B inhibitor. That approval rested on a head-to-head Phase 3 trial against AstraZeneca's Soliris, the long-time standard of care, in which 59.5% of ciprocopan patients reached hemoglobin of 12 g/dL or higher, compared with 8.3% on Soliris. A second application, for patients who have already failed C5-inhibitor therapy, is under review, and Nuvectis plans to meet with the FDA ahead of a U.S. IND submission targeted for the fourth quarter.

The market ciprocopan is entering is moving quickly toward oral therapy. Novartis's Fabhalta, the first oral Factor B inhibitor on the U.S. market, grew sales from $169 million in the first quarter of 2026 to $225 million in the second, and Novartis places it in its $3 billion to $10 billion peak-sales tier. Fabhalta is taken twice a day. Ciprocopan is designed to be taken once, in a disease that requires treatment for life.

Against that backdrop, Nuvectis's market value of roughly $700 million sits below what Fabhalta is now selling in a single year at its current quarterly pace, and at a fraction of the $2.5 billion Servier paid in April for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, whose lone approved BRAF inhibitor is projected to generate $225 million to $250 million in sales this year. Nuvectis holds rights to an approved once-daily Factor B inhibitor aimed at Fabhalta's market and a breakthrough-designated BRAF inhibitor aimed at adult cancers well beyond the pediatric population Day One's drug is approved for. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage in August with an Overweight rating.

The next few months are packed: NXP200's oral presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology meeting in October, U.S. IND submissions for both ciprocopan and NXP200 targeted for the fourth quarter, and an expected update on NXP900's combination with osimertinib by year-end. As with any clinical-stage program, timelines can shift, and a breakthrough designation speeds review rather than guaranteeing approval. Nuvectis goes into that stretch holding rights to an approved drug and a breakthrough-designated one, with a third program in combination trials and, per company guidance, cash into the first half of 2029 following a $115 million raise in July. It is valued at about $700 million.

Recent News Developments from Nuvectis Pharma (NVCT):

Nuvectis Announces NXP200 Granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation in China for BRAF V600-Mutant, Recurrent or Progressive, High-Grade Glioma

Nuvectis Pharma To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Nuvectis Pharma Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Business Highlights

Ciprocopan (NXP100) Receives Marketing Approval in China for the Treatment of Patients with PNH Previously Untreated with Complement Inhibitors

Nuvectis Pharma Announces Pricing of $100 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

Nuvectis Announces Strategic Portfolio Expansion via License Agreement for Ex-China Rights with Haisco Pharmaceutical Group for Two Potentially Best-In Class Clinical-Stage Compounds

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