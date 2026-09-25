Quantum Biopharma (NASDAQ: QNTM) Receives FDA Green Light To Move Lucid-MS Into Phase 2 Testing

The FDA IND approval marks a pivotal step for the company's lead compound, known as Lucid-MS. What sets Quantum BioPharma's proprietary treatment apart from most existing MS therapies is its mechanism. Lucid-MS previously completed phase 1 clinical trials, showing a favorable safety profile and being well tolerated.

A green light from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) can turn years of laboratory work into a real shot at treating patients, and that is exactly what just happened for one biopharmaceutical company. Quantum BioPharma (NASDAQ: QNTM), a company focused on neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders, announced that the FDA has approved its Investigational New Drug (“IND”) application for Lucid-MS, clearing the path to phase 2 clinical testing of its multiple sclerosis (“MS”) candidate.

The announcement marks a pivotal step for the company's lead compound, known as Lucid-MS. With the IND now approved, Quantum BioPharma can begin recruiting patients and administering the drug in a controlled clinical setting, something that...

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