Azio AI Holdings (NASDAQ: AZIO) Builds Power-First Infrastructure Behind America's AI Boom

In today's AI space, the holdup in growing the AI space is no longer chips but electricity. Azio AI's strategy centers on securing power first, then layering compute capacity on top of it. The company frames its approach as full spectrum, selling GPU systems, hosting AI and high-performance computing workloads, and generating the power that keeps all of it running.

Every new AI model announced this year needs somewhere to run, and increasingly, that somewhere does not yet exist. Azio AI Holdings (NASDAQ: AZIO) is committed to closing that gap, building the data centers, GPU systems and power infrastructure that turn AI ambition into working compute.

Once upon a time, the bottleneck holding back the industry was chips, but that has changed. In today's AI space, the holdup is electricity. Goldman Sachs Research estimates that U.S. data center power demand will climb from 31 gigawatts in 2025 to 41 gigawatts in 2026 and 66 gigawatts in 2027. That forecast is based on U.S. data center capacity doubling to about...

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