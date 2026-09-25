Rosh Kumarasinghe Returns To London Fashion Week As Makeup Director And Official Makeup Sponsor

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Rosh Kumarasinghe, founder of Beauty by Rosh, returned to London Fashion Week as Makeup Director and Official Makeup Sponsor for Yuhan Ao's Spring/Summer 2027 show.

Working closely with the designer and stylist, Kumarasinghe developed a modern, lived-in romantic look with an edgy finish. The key elements included Beauty by Rosh's black Mantra eyeliner and metallic gunmetal eyeshadow, creating an undone, smoked-out effect around the eyes.

For male models, the direction focused on a polished no-makeup-makeup look, using light foundation, brushed-up brows, cool-toned contour and a subtle lip sheen.

Kumarasinghe led a dedicated makeup test ahead of the show and oversaw her UK team backstage, from preparation to final touch-ups. Beauty by Rosh products were used throughout the show as part of the brand's official sponsorship.

The appearance builds on Beauty by Rosh's growing presence at international fashion weeks. Earlier this year, the brand became the first Australian makeup brand to partner with a London Fashion Week main schedule show.

Kumarasinghe is also the first Sri Lankan to serve as Makeup Director at both London Fashion Week and Australian Fashion Week, and the first South Asian beauty entrepreneur to officially sponsor London Fashion Week main schedule shows through signed sponsorship agreements.

Despite facing personal and professional challenges, Kumarasinghe continues to expand Beauty by Rosh's international presence and build opportunities on the global fashion stage.