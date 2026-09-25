Spa Ceylon Brings Experts Together To Unlock The Power Of Sleep

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The Sleep Conference 2026 was held on 23 September 2026 at the Oak Room, Cinnamon Grand Colombo, presented by Spa Ceylon in partnership with the Sri Lanka Medical Association (SLMA) and powered by Comfort World. The conference was centred around the theme“Unlocking the Power of Sleep”, bringing together medical expertise, practical lifestyle guidance and wellness perspectives to provide a more holistic understanding of sleep.

The programme featured the SLMA Sleep Symposium, which explored the science of sleep, its impact on memory and focus, recovery and hormones, sleep disorders, and common sleep myths. The symposium featured insights from Dr. Ruwanthi Jayasekara, Dr. S. Rishikesavan, Dr. Arunie Malwatta and Dr. Dilesha Wadasinghe.

The Lifestyle & Wellness segment featured Shalin Balasuriya, Co-Founder of Spa Ceylon, Wellness Expert and Certified Sleep Coach, alongside Naushad Mohideen, Chairman of Comfort World, who discussed everyday habits, sleep hygiene and the ideal environment required to support better rest.

The conference also explored the potential of sleep tourism and Sri Lanka's wellness opportunity through a fireside conversation between Shalin Balasuriya and Dileep Mudadeniya, Senior Vice President, Global Alliances & Partnerships and Head of Corporate Affairs at John Keells. The discussion focused on how Sri Lanka can build on its strengths in wellness, Ayurveda, hospitality and experiential travel.

Spa Ceylon's wider connection to sleep wellness was also highlighted through its internationally award-winning Sleep Intense range, featuring Ylang Ylang, Lavender and Patchouli, designed around the concept of a nightly wind-down ritual.