Janashakthi Life Marks 32 Years Of Protecting Lives And Building Trust

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Janashakthi Life, the flagship life insurance brand of JXG, marked its 32nd anniversary, celebrating more than three decades of protecting generations of Sri Lankans and building lasting customer trust. The anniversary was held in the presence of Founder and Chairman Emeritus C. T. A. Schaffter.

Established in 1994 as Sri Lanka's first specialised life insurer, Janashakthi Life has evolved with changing customer needs while introducing innovative protection solutions. Its offerings have included COVID, AIDS and Military Covers, as well as life insurance access for customers aged 70 and above, with coverage available up to age 80.

The company has surpassed LKR 41.1 billion in assets and maintains an A- rating from Lanka Rating Agency. Its equity base stands at LKR 16.7 billion, supporting its long-term commitments to policyholders.

In 2026, Janashakthi Life received several workplace and brand recognitions, including placement among Sri Lanka's 50 Best WorkplacesTM, Top 20 Women-Friendly Workplaces and 20 Great Workplaces for Young Talent. It was also recognised among Sri Lanka's Top 5 Most Loved Life Insurance Brands and Brand Finance's Sri Lanka 100 Most Valuable Brands.

Today, Janashakthi Life serves customers through more than 76 branches across Sri Lanka. Guided by its purpose of“Uplifting Lives and Empowering Dreams,” the company continues to provide life insurance solutions while creating long-term value for customers, employees and stakeholders.