The Original Oktoberfest Returns To Hilton Colombo For Its 33Rd Year

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Hilton Colombo's Oktoberfest returns from 29 October to 7 November 2026 at the Sports Center Arena, marking its 33rd year. Presented in partnership with Sampath Cards and Emirates, the 10-night celebration will feature Bavarian cuisine, flowing brews, live music and traditional German festivities.

First introduced in 1993, the event has become a long-standing Colombo tradition, bringing guests together for German food, an authentic Oompah band and traditional games.

This year's programme will also include a brew drinking competition and other German games, creating a lively experience inspired by Bavarian culture.

“Oktoberfest has been a part of Hilton Colombo's story because, for more than three decades, it has always been about bringing people together,” said Manesh Fernando, Area General Manager for Hilton Sri Lanka and General Manager of Hilton Colombo.

The event runs from 7.00 pm to midnight from Sunday to Thursday, and from 7.00 pm to 1.00 am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Early Bird buffet passes for the first 100 payments each day are priced at LKR 7,888 nett from Sunday to Thursday and LKR 8,888 nett on Friday and Saturday. General passes start at LKR 8,888 and LKR 9,888 respectively, while VIP passes start at LKR 10,888 and LKR 11,888.

Sampath Visa Credit Cardholders can receive up to 15% off on selected dates, subject to terms and conditions. Reservations can be made by calling +94 11 2492 448.