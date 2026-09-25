Xpressjobs Named Official Recruitment Partner Of Sri Lanka Skills Expo 2026

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) XpressJobs has been appointed Official Recruitment Partner of Sri Lanka Skills Expo 2026 for the third consecutive year, continuing its role in connecting skills with employment opportunities.

The partnership was formally signed at the Ministry of Education, with representatives from the Agriculture Sector Skills Council, Exhibition Steering Committee and XpressJobs in attendance.

Taking place from 23 to 25 October at Viharamahadevi Park and Green Path Avenue, Colombo 07, the Expo will be held under the theme“Skills for Life.” Organised by the Ministry of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education, together with the Agriculture Sector Skills Councils and TVEC, the event is expected to attract more than 300,000 visitors.

The Expo will feature six strategic arenas and more than 200 spaces, bringing together students, school leavers, skilled workers, training providers, employers and industry stakeholders.

For XpressJobs, the partnership focuses on bridging the gap between skills and employment. Visitors will be able to explore school-leaver jobs, skilled employment, internships, trainee positions and remote or hybrid opportunities through the platform, which has a network of more than 12,000 employers.

“We believe skills should lead somewhere,” said Dr. Oshadie Korale, COO of XpressJobs.“Our role is to bridge that gap and help people discover where their skills can take them.”

XpressJobs first joined the Expo in 2024 and returned in 2025. The 2026 edition will provide a national platform for exploring skills, education and career pathways while connecting talent with employment opportunities across Sri Lanka.