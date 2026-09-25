Kites Global Wins 8 Awards At SLIM DIGIS 2.6

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Kites Global has been recognized with 8 awards at SLIM DIGIS 2.6, a moment that reflects the agency's commitment to bold ideas, creative excellence and strong client partnerships.

SLIM DIGIS remains one of Sri Lanka's most respected platforms for celebrating excellence in digital marketing and communication, and standing among this year's winners is a moment we'll carry with pride.

Our haul this year included 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 4 Bronze and 2 Merit awards, recognition that reflects the ideas we've poured ourselves into over the past year, ideas that made an impact, creativity that connected, and partnerships built on trust. This win belongs to our entire team. From our creative team's bold, fearless ideas to everyone working behind the scenes across strategy and client servicing, thank you for making this possible.

None of this would have been possible without our clients. We want to extend our sincere thanks to them for giving us the space to think boldly, create fearlessly and bring our ideas to life. Your trust inspires us to keep creating work that makes a real difference.

A huge thank you to DSI, Sampath Bank, Insee Eco Cycle, Singer Sri Lanka and Park Avenue Sri Lanka for trusting us to create with you. This recognition belongs to you as much as it does to us.

We're excited for what's next, and grateful for every partnership that helps us get there.