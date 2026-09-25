High Commissioner Of Sri Lanka To Bangladesh Meets FBCCI Administrator To Explore New Avenues For Strengthening Economic Cooperation
The discussions focused on expanding bilateral trade and creating opportunities for businesses in both countries, with potential cooperation identified in information technology, logistics, pharmaceuticals, apparel and textiles, renewable energy, banking and financial services, among other sectors.
Weerakkody also briefed the FBCCI Administrator on Sri Lanka Expo 2027, scheduled for 14 to 17 January 2027 at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH) in Colombo. He invited the FBCCI to facilitate the participation of a Bangladeshi business delegation at the international trade exhibition.
Hoque welcomed the initiative and expressed a positive response to the proposed participation, noting its potential to strengthen business-to-business links and support the expansion of bilateral trade and investment.
The meeting also highlighted the importance of closer private-sector engagement between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh and identifying new areas of collaboration to support economic growth and bilateral relations.
Second Secretary of the High Commission of Sri Lanka in Dhaka Gayanga Dias and FBCCI Secretary General Md. Alamgir were also present.
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