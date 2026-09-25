Americans Are Feeling Worse About Their Finances-Should You Delay A Big Purchase Before The Holidays?

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) A major holiday purchase can look affordable at checkout while putting pressure on savings and future monthly cash flow. Checking what remains after the purchase can reveal whether waiting makes more sense – Shutterstock

Americans have a new reason to pause before making a major purchase this holiday season: their confidence in their own finances has slipped. A new NerdWallet Financial Resilience Index found that 73% of Americans felt in control of their day-to-day finances, down from 77% in July. At the same time, fewer people expected a recession than earlier this year.

That combination matters because a big purchase does not live in isolation. A new television, appliance, vehicle, furniture set or expensive trip can look affordable on the day of purchase and still make January much harder. Before moving ahead, shoppers need to look beyond the price tag and ask what the purchase does to cash reserves, monthly bills and available credit.

A Weaker Financial Mood Does Not Automatically Mean“Wait”

The September survey does not show that Americans suddenly stopped spending. It shows something more specific: many households feel less control over their everyday money. The share who felt in control fell for a second straight month, while 35% said they expected to rely on credit for at least some expenses. The survey also found that 63% had enough cash to cover an unexpected $1,000 expense, down from 67% in August.

Those numbers describe a broad population, not an individual household. Someone with steady income, ample savings and little debt may have plenty of room for a major purchase despite gloomy headlines. Someone else may have a similar income but face expensive debt, thin savings or several upcoming bills. The calendar also matters, since holiday travel, gifts, insurance payments, property taxes and annual subscriptions can arrive within the same few months.

The Price Today Is only Part of The Decision

A large purchase deserves a look at the money that remains afterward. Paying cash for an appliance, for example, leaves the buyer with a paid-for appliance but less money available for an emergency. Financing the same purchase preserves cash but creates a monthly obligation that can compete with other expenses. Neither approach automatically makes sense for every household.

Credit deserves particular attention because a purchase can feel painless when the monthly payment looks small. A longer financing term can lower the payment while increasing the amount of time the debt follows the household. A credit card purchase can create another problem if the balance remains unpaid and interest accumulates. Before checking out, calculate the full cost and ask what happens if an unexpected repair, medical bill or temporary income disruption arrives next month.

Waiting Can Help, but Waiting for A Perfect Economy Can Backfire

Delaying a purchase can make sense when the purchase depends on money that the household does not comfortably have yet. Waiting can create time to rebuild savings, pay down expensive debt or compare competing products. It can also expose whether the item represents a genuine need or simply feels urgent because holiday promotions keep appearing on screens. A few weeks can sometimes turn an emotional purchase into a deliberate one.

But waiting does not guarantee a lower price later. Retailers can change promotions, manufacturers can adjust pricing, and a needed item can become more expensive or harder to find. A broken refrigerator presents a different decision from an upgrade to a larger television. A vehicle needed for commuting also carries different consequences from furniture purchased because a sale looks tempting. The reason for the purchase should carry as much weight as the economic mood surrounding it.

Give the Purchase a Stress Test Before the Holidays

One useful check involves removing the purchase from the monthly budget and looking at what remains. After the purchase, can regular bills still fit comfortably? Would an unexpected expense force a credit card balance? Would the purchase require dipping into money reserved for a known bill? Those questions often reveal more than a sale percentage printed beside the product.

The timing of the purchase also deserves scrutiny. The Conference Board reported in August that consumers had become more pessimistic about future income, business conditions and the labor market, even though their assessment of current conditions improved. Its next consumer confidence release arrives September 29. That uncertainty does not tell any particular shopper what to do, but it does make flexibility valuable, especially for purchases that are optional rather than urgent.

A Holiday Purchase Should Not Create a January Problem

The most useful way to approach a major holiday purchase may be to stop treating December as a deadline. A sale can reduce the purchase price without making the purchase affordable. A low monthly payment can fit the budget while still adding debt that limits future choices. And a purchase paid entirely with savings can still create financial strain if it leaves too little cash for the surprises that rarely respect the shopping calendar.

Would you delay a major purchase this holiday season, or would you buy now if the price and financing fit your budget?