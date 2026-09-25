Surveillance Pricing Is Legal In Most States: How To Tell If A Site Is Charging You More

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) Online retailers can use personal data such as browsing activity, location, and shopping history in pricing systems, making cross-device price comparisons worth checking before a purchase – Shutterstock

Surveillance pricing can turn your own shopping data into a pricing input. A website may consider details such as location, browsing activity, purchase history, or other personal information when deciding which price or promotion to show you.

That does not mean every price change online comes from surveillance pricing. Prices can change because of inventory, timing, demand, shipping costs, promotions, or ordinary dynamic pricing. The harder question involves a different scenario: whether a company uses personal data to estimate what a particular shopper might pay.

Federal law does not impose a blanket ban on personalized pricing. The Federal Trade Commission said in August 2026 that it does not have authority to ban personalized pricing in all circumstances, while warning that companies can still violate the FTC Act or other laws in some situations.

Start by Separating Personalized Pricing from Ordinary Price Changes

A price that changes between two visits does not automatically indicate surveillance pricing. Retailers routinely adjust prices based on supply, demand, time, promotions, membership status, shipping costs, and other business factors. Those practices can produce different prices without the seller knowing anything particularly personal about the shopper.

Surveillance pricing goes further because personal information enters the pricing process. The FTC's 2025 findings identified inputs such as precise location, browser history, shopping activity, demographics, and even behavior on a webpage as data that intermediaries can use to tailor prices or promotions.

The distinction matters because shoppers often blame cookies for every strange price change. A cookie might help a company recognize a returning visitor, but the existence of a cookie does not prove that the company raised the price because of that visitor. The pricing system could use dozens of inputs, or none of them could affect the final price at all.

A Second Screen Can Become a Useful Reality Check

One of the easiest ways to investigate a suspicious price involves comparison rather than guesswork. Open the same product on another device or browser and compare the listing, seller, shipping charge, and final checkout price. A private browsing window can also help create a different shopping session, although it cannot guarantee that a retailer will stop using other information linked to the shopper.

Location deserves special attention. The FTC found that precise location can serve as an input for individualized pricing, so a comparison from another geographic area may produce a different result.

That still does not prove surveillance pricing. A retailer might legitimately charge different delivery costs based on distance, or a local promotion might apply in one market but not another. A useful comparison therefore looks for a pattern rather than one isolated difference.

Try the same product at roughly the same time, compare the final price rather than the eye-catching headline price, and record what changed. Screenshots can help if the difference disappears later.

Read the Fine Print Around Discounts and Personalization

A surprisingly revealing spot may sit below the giant price rather than beside it. Look for references to personalized offers, membership pricing, loyalty benefits, location-based promotions, or eligibility requirements. Those terms can explain why two shoppers see different offers without necessarily indicating that a company secretly calculated each person's maximum willingness to pay.

New York provides a useful example of how lawmakers have approached the issue. Its surveillance pricing law took effect in November 2025 and requires businesses to disclose clearly when an algorithm uses personal data to set a price, subject to exceptions.

California has also taken a closer look at the practice. In January 2026, the state's attorney general announced an investigative sweep focused on businesses that use personal information to set targeted, individualized prices. The announcement noted that California's Consumer Privacy Act can create obligations around how businesses use personal information for purposes consumers may not reasonably expect.

Privacy Settings Can Limit Some of The Information Available

Consumers cannot control every data source a retailer might access, but they can reduce some of the information they volunteer. Browser privacy controls, app permissions, location settings, account preferences, and advertising controls can all affect the data trail surrounding an online purchase.

That does not create an invisible shopping mode. A retailer can still know information that comes directly from an account, transaction, payment process, or delivery request. A site can also use information supplied by other companies or data intermediaries.

The FTC's investigation illustrates why the issue extends beyond a simple cookie. The agency examined companies that provide pricing tools using direct consumer data, inferred information, and first- or third-party sources. Consumers therefore should not assume that deleting cookies will automatically produce a neutral price. It may change what a website knows, but it cannot reveal every input inside a pricing system.

The Smartest Test Compares the Whole Checkout Price

The number displayed on a product page deserves less attention than the amount that actually reaches the payment screen. Shipping, service charges, taxes, membership requirements, promotional codes, and seller differences can all change the final amount.

Suppose a pair of headphones appears at one price on a laptop and another on a phone. Before blaming personalized pricing, check whether both devices use the same account, seller, shipping destination, membership status, coupon, and delivery speed. Those details can create a legitimate price difference without any individualized pricing algorithm entering the picture.

If those variables match and the difference persists, save screenshots and note the date and time. Repeat the comparison later rather than treating one observation as proof. That evidence becomes more useful if a company later asks for details about a pricing complaint. It also helps separate an actual pricing pattern from the ordinary churn of online retail.

The Law Is Changing, so Today's Price Rules May Not Last

Surveillance pricing sits in a rapidly developing legal area. The FTC continues to examine personalized pricing, while states have taken different approaches ranging from disclosure requirements to proposed or enacted restrictions. In 2026, the National Conference of State Legislatures identified legislation involving algorithmic, individualized, and surveillance pricing across numerous states.

That does not mean a shopper can assume a suspicious price violates state law. Some proposals never become law, some laws cover specific conduct, and exemptions can matter. Colorado, for example, considered a bill targeting surveillance-based price and wage setting in 2026, but the governor vetoed it.

New York's rules show the opposite side of the patchwork. Its first law focused on disclosure, while lawmakers later advanced legislation that would prohibit surveillance pricing more broadly.

Treat the Price as Something to Verify, Not Something to Trust Blindly

Online shopping once made comparison shopping easier because a few browser tabs could expose competing prices. Personalized pricing complicates that advantage if a retailer can tailor what each shopper sees. The FTC's research shows that companies and pricing intermediaries have access to far more consumer information than many shoppers might expect.

The goal is not to prove that every strange price reflects surveillance. It is to make sure the price on the screen actually deserves your money.

Have you ever compared the same online price across different devices, accounts, or locations and found a surprising difference?