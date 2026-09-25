Optimove Ranked 1St In The Real-Time Personalization And Decisioning Use Case In The Gartner® 2026 Critical Capabilities For Multichannel Marketing Hubs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) For the Third Consecutive Year, Optimove Positioned as a Visionary in the 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Multichannel Marketing Hubs

New York, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove, the creator of Positionless Marketing, today announced it has been ranked 1st for Real-Time Personalization and Decisioning among the 12 vendors evaluated in the 2026 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Multichannel Marketing Hubs (MMH). It also was positioned by Gartner as a Visionary in the 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Multichannel Marketing Hubs (MMH), the third consecutive year Optimove has been named with this recognition.

Optimove's unified, four-layer platform spans customer data: AI agents for insights, creation, and decisioning, CX enrichment; and multichannel execution across email, SMS, mobile, web, WhatsApp, and paid media.

Optimove was among the three highest-scoring vendors in all four use cases evaluated in the 2026 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Multichannel Marketing Hubs. In addition to ranking 1st in Real-Time Personalization and Decisioning (3.59/5), Optimove scored the second-highest in Multichannel Engagement (3.58/5), the second-highest score in Omnichannel Workflow Innovation (3.46/5), and the third-highest score in Conversational and Agent-Augmented Marketing (3.45/5).

Separately from its recognition in these reports, Optimove continues to innovate, expanding how marketers work with AI. The Optimove MCP, part of Optimove AI, extends the platform to leading AI tools such as Claude, ChatGPT, and Microsoft Copilot. Marketers can analyze performance, build audiences, and draft campaigns from wherever they already work. Optimove's personalization capabilities, built on Liquid, Data Connections, and Content Blocks, let marketers generate infinite personalized variations from a single master template. One template replaces dozens of manually built versions and lays the foundation for AI-driven content decisioning.

“We believe our 1st-place ranking in the Real-Time Personalization and Decisioning Use Case in the 2026 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, along with our third consecutive year as a Visionary in the 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, validates the direction we've taken with agentic multichannel marketing," said Pini Yakuel, Founder and CEO of Optimove. "AI is making the traditional, assembly-line approach to marketing obsolete. Our recent innovations, including Optimove AI and MCP support, reflect our commitment to giving marketers the tools to be Positionless, so every marketer has the power to do it all independently - taking execution from days to hours and making personalization at scale possible. We believe the future of marketing is agentic, real-time, and Positionless.”

A complimentary copy of the 2026 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Multichannel Marketing Hubs is available here.

Optimove's Positionless Marketing Platform includes Optimove Orchestrate and Optimove Engage for multichannel campaign decisioning, orchestration, and execution, complemented by Optimove Personalize, for on-site and in channel personalization, and Optimove Gamify, for loyalty, gamification, and promotion management. All are powered by Optimove AI.

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, Audrey Brosnan, Suzanne Schwartz, Tia Zervas, Julia Multedo, 22 September 2026

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, Suzanne Schwartz, Tia Zervas, Audrey Brosnan, Julia Multedo, 22 September 2026

Gartner is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

About Optimove

Optimove, the creator of Positionless Marketing, frees marketing teams from the limitations of fixed roles, giving every marketer the power to execute any marketing task instantly and independently. Positionless Marketing has been proven to improve campaign efficiency by 88%, allowing marketing teams to create more personalized engagement with existing customers.

Its Positionless Marketing Platform includes Optimove Engage and Orchestrate for cross-channel campaign decisioning and orchestration; Optimove Personalize, a digital personalization engine; and Optimove Gamify, a loyalty and gamification platform.

All are powered by Optimove AI, the marketing AI suite that brings AI everywhere marketers work - inside the platform through Native AI agents for decisioning, analysis, and creation, outside it to external AI tools like Claude and ChatGPT through the Optimove MCP, and into custom-built applications on top of the platform through Optimove Custom Apps. Optimove has embedded AI in its platform since 2012, paving the way for Positionless Marketing.

Today, its comprehensive AI-powered suite is at the leading edge of empowering marketers to streamline workflows from Insight to Creation and through Optimization. Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for leading consumer brands globally.

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Real-Time Personalization and Decisioning Use Case Rankings

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