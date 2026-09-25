'Whose Law Of The River?' Provides Context, Solutions For Comprehensive Colorado River Law Reform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Book Release on World Rivers Day Spotlights National Crisis

Basalt, Colorado, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – The Bureau of Reclamation, under the Department of the Interior, has declared 2026 as the deadline for the seven affected U.S. states to present alternatives to the antiquated laws governing the Colorado River. However, the states remain at an impasse, and the Trump administration has imposed its own laws on the river. That prompted long-time Colorado River advocate Ken Ransford to write and publish Whose Law of the River?, a book owned by a 501(c)(3) organization with the same name. Ransford connects the dots across states, tribal nations, river personhood, and timelines to explain how we have the best opportunity in over a century to achieve comprehensive Colorado River usage reform. The hard cover will be available for sale on September 27, World Rivers Day, and an e-book was recently released on Kindle.

“Few resources on the planet are as poorly managed as Western water, largely because we deplete almost every river to cultivate hay unless a downstream state has dibs on the water,” says Ransford.“The book explores the historical accidents that have confined us within an inescapable legal framework. Because policy is inextricably bound by these antiquated statutes, we face a systemic barrier to progress unless we abandon century-old laws and come up with common-sense solutions to address the growing water crisis. Climate change is undeniably making things worse and bringing this to a head.”

Ken Ransford's observations and remarks in Whose Law of the River? are refreshingly candid about why current water laws damage rivers. Leaning on his background as a CPA and lawyer, Ken presents current data to map out short- and long-term solutions to manage the Colorado River so it can once again connect to the Gulf of California and live to serve future generations. His book is informed by his role as secretary and recreation representative to the Colorado Basin Roundtable since 2005, a group formed to draft Colorado's first state water plan. The Colorado River basin contributes more water to Lake Powell than any other basin, and if there is a ground zero, this is it.

The numbers don't lie, but the question remains: Whose law of the river will prevail?

About: Whose Law of the River? is a nonprofit project aimed at educating broader audiences about the Colorado River crisis so empowered citizens can fight for the life of the Colorado River. Through easy-to-understand data, Ransford presents common-sense solutions to achieve comprehensive river-usage policy reform. To order the hardcover, go to . The e-book is available on Kindle at

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