Crypto News: Remittix Releases A Major Dashboard Upgrade As XRP Price Prediction Reaches $29

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix has released a major upgrade to its presale dashboard as the project prepares RTX for its scheduled 24 November 2026 token debut. The redesigned interface provides users with clearer access to contribution records, token allocations, presale-stage information and active promotional details.







The dashboard arrives after Remittix crossed $32 million in contributions and reported participation from more than 40,000 people. RTX currently remains available at $0.21, while the project has set $0.46 as the price of the final presale stage before reaching its $36 million hard cap.

Dashboard Upgrade Supports the Transition to Launch

Remittix developed the new interface to make the final presale phase easier to monitor as token distribution and launch preparations advance. The dashboard is intended to provide a more direct transition between presale participation and the wider Remittix ecosystem.

PayFi sits at the centre of that ecosystem. The network is designed to convert cryptocurrency transfers into fiat delivered through compatible bank accounts, with planned coverage across more than 30 fiat currencies.

Remittix Markets is already operating with hundreds of perpetual-futures pairs and more than $50 million in reported volume. The Remittix wallet is live on Apple's App Store and has recorded over 10,000 reported downloads. Android support is planned.

Remittix Earn is in final testing, with selected yields advertised up to 22% APY. The project is also preparing a broader wallet rebuild intended to combine PayFi, Markets, Earn and RTX in one connected platform.

XRP Market Activity Brings Payments Back Into Focus

XRP was trading near $1.59 at the time of writing after large holders reportedly accumulated approximately 1.54 billion tokens over 96 hours, valued near $2.2 billion at the prices used in the analysis. The activity has returned attention to the $1.60 resistance area and XRP's established cross-border payment narrative.

The $29 XRP prediction referenced in the headline should be treated as an aggressive long-term scenario, not a current consensus forecast. Nearer-term public forecasts remain substantially below that figure. XRP would need to appreciate more than eighteenfold from approximately $1.59 to reach $29.

Such an outcome would require extraordinary institutional adoption, liquidity growth, regulatory progress and sustained payment demand. Remittix does not present the $29 figure as a guaranteed result.

Remittix Offers an Earlier Payments Proposition

XRP provides exposure to an established ledger and liquid public market. RTX offers exposure before price discovery to a consumer-facing platform intended to connect multiple crypto assets with bank settlement, trading and earning services.

The dashboard upgrade is designed to support that transition as the launch approaches.

About Remittix

Remittix is a digital-asset payments project developing PayFi settlement, perpetual trading, mobile wallet access and planned earning products. RTX is scheduled for launch on 24 November 2026.

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