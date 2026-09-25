CYBR International Launches Reg CF Raise to Expand Its Cyber and Physical Security Business

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strasburg, Virginia, USA, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CYBR International, an AI-powered cyber and physical security company serving federal agencies and large enterprises, has launched a Regulation Crowdfunding raise as it moves to expand capacity across both sides of that business.

The company reported $4.1 million in revenue in fiscal 2025 at a 19% net margin, and has turned a profit in each of its last four fiscal years. Total debt fell from $3,687,816 at the end of fiscal 2023 to $1,326,155 at the end of fiscal 2025, a 64% reduction. CYBR employs 18 people.

Finding the threat needle in the haystack

CYBR describes its job as finding the threat needle in the haystack. Its software suite scores and surfaces threats rather than waiting for an exact match: CYBRscan runs on fuzzy logic, a branch of mathematics that lets a system work in probabilities instead of absolutes, so a file does not have to be identical to a known threat to get flagged.

Alongside it sit a Malware Information Sharing Platform that aggregates global threat activity into a near real-time feed, a threat intelligence platform, and a quantum risk management tool that assesses the security posture of organizations relying on encryption and returns a predictive report on the future health of their devices, data and intellectual property.

Federal vehicles, and a $1.115 billion program

The company holds the federal contract vehicles that let an agency buy from it without running a new procurement: a GSA Multiple Award Schedule contract, number 47QTCA18D00KW; the specialized cybersecurity line items known as HACS Special Item Numbers; and an NSA Acquisition Resource Center designation, number 15908. CYBR believes few firms of its size hold all three.

Those vehicles put CYBR inside programs far larger than itself. The company works as a subcontractor to Raytheon on a Department of Homeland Security contract vehicle with a $1.115 billion ceiling, supporting security development lifecycle work. More than $6.2 million in task orders have been issued to date.

"Most people run into cybersecurity a dozen times a day without thinking about it, from the water coming out of the tap to the system that holds their medical records," said Shawn Key, founder and CEO of CYBR International. "Our job is to automate the parts of that protection nobody should have to be an expert in. Everybody knows how to lock a door, but maybe not everybody knows how to install an ADT system. We have spent years building that into a profitable business serving federal customers, and we are opening it to everyday investors who want to own a piece of it."

Where cyber and physical security converge

CYBR is building toward the point where its cyber and physical work meet in one place. The company operates a 30-acre campus in Winchester, Virginia, with a 5,500-square-foot headquarters building and a detached 5,000-square-foot structure large enough to hold a full-size aircraft fuselage for hostage-release and negotiation scenarios. The company plans to develop the site as a proving ground for integrated cyber and physical security training, including drone and manned aerial maneuvers, with a shooting range planned. The training operation is not yet running.

CYBR International's investment round is now open to the public. Review the offering terms, including price and minimum investment, and read the company's Form C at invest.cybrinternational.ai.

About CYBR International

CYBR International is an AI-powered cyber and physical security company based in [CITY], Virginia. It sells threat detection software and security consulting to federal agencies and large enterprises, and holds a GSA Multiple Award Schedule contract, HACS Special Item Numbers, and an NSA Acquisition Resource Center designation. The company has turned a profit in each of its last four fiscal years.

Investor Information

invest.cybrinternational.ai





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CYBR International Launches Reg CF Raise to Expand Its Cyber and Physical Security Business

CONTACT: Founder, CEO & President Shawn Key CYBR International...