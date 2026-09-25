Barb Schlinker Celebrates 5 Years As The Voice Of Real Estate Wisdom On 'YOUR REAL ESTATE VOICE!'

Barb Schlinker - Your Real Estate Voice

Richard Randall and Barb Schlinker

Colorado Springs Navy Vet and Top Realtor Barb Schlinker Marks 30 Years of Service, a New Podcast Studio, and Expanded Reach on YouTube and Streaming.

- Barb SchlinkerCOLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty announces the five-year anniversary of Barb Schlinker 's weekly program,“YOUR REAL ESTATE VOICE!”The milestone highlights Schlinker's 30-year career as a top-performing broker and her ongoing mission to help Front Range families transact real estate with absolute certainty.Schlinker is widely recognized across the local market by her signature brand, "Barb Has The Buyers." Far from just a catchy tagline, this proprietary marketing system is backed by her database of thousands of pre-qualified buyers.A proud Navy veteran, Barb launched the show in 2021 to make real estate simple and practical. Each week she delivers market updates, stories, money-saving strategies, and clear advice in an easy-to-understand style. What began as a passion project has become a trusted resource for thousands of listeners.Schlinker credits co-host Richard Randall of KVOR 740 AM for much of the show's success.“Richard's incredible energy, sharp insight, and on-air camaraderie make the show an absolute joy to produce,” Schlinker said.“His partnership is truly invaluable.”“Real estate is about building futures and giving back,” says Schlinker.“Hitting this five-year mark feels like a victory lap after three decades in the trenches. Whether sharing insider advice on the airwaves or volunteering in our community, my mission is always to 'Go Serve Big'-just like I did in the Navy.”Beyond the microphone, Barb ranks among the nation's top realtors and channels her“Go Serve Big” philosophy into community initiatives that support local families and veterans. Listeners frequently credit the show with helping them save money, avoid pitfalls, and make smarter decisions. Episodes feature live caller Q&A, expert guests, and myth-busting segments delivered with humor and hard facts. Over five years, Barb and Richard have covered post-pandemic market shifts, eco-friendly home tips, and real stories from Barb's three decades in the business.Barb recently moved into her new podcast studio. In addition to hearing her every week on KVOR 740 AM, audiences can now watch and listen on YouTube and wherever they stream their favorite content.As she looks ahead, Barb continues expanding the show's reach while leading Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty in delivering guaranteed results for clients.For more information on Barb Schlinker, her weekly show, or real estate services, visit .About Your Home Sold Guaranteed RealtyYour Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is a leading Colorado Springs firm offering buyer and seller services backed by guarantees for a stress-free experience. Led by Broker/Owner Barb Schlinker, the team combines decades of expertise with a strong commitment to community and client success.

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Barb Schlinker Celebrates 5 Years as the Voice of Real Estate Wisdom on 'YOUR REAL ESTATE VOICE!' News Provided By Barb Schlinker, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty September 25, 2026, 17:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Military Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Social Media



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