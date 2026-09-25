4018 Hamilton St

The 8-Unit Apartment Community in North Park was sold for $2,100,000.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Angelo La Bruna, Senior Vice President and Caleb Mancini, Senior Associate of Apartment Realty Group (ARG) represented both the seller and the buyer in the sale of a value-add 8-unit multifamily property in the high demand submarket of North Park. The property, located at 4018 Hamilton St San Diego, CA 92104 is in one of San Diego's strongest areas for rental demand offering walkability (94 WalkScore) to local boutiques and iconic restaurants.The property consists of seven (7) 1Bedroom / 1Bathroom units and one (1) 2Bedroom / 1Bathroom unit which are situated on a 7,020sf lot. Tenant Amenities include an onsite laundry facility and cottage-style units."The team executed our targeted marketing strategy to procure multiple offers on this incredible 8-unit opportunity in the heart of North Park. We are excited to see what the buyer will do to improve this unique asset," said La Bruna. The final closing price was $2,100,000.

Angelo La Bruna

Apartment Realty Group

+1 8582471095

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Apartment Realty Group Brokers 8-Unit Value-Add Property in North Park News Provided By Apartment Realty Group, Inc September 25, 2026, 17:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.