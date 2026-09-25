All Of Me Wellness Launches As A New Home For Women's Health

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New platform brings vetted resources, real stories, and community together in one place.

- Harvard HealthLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- All Of Me Wellness officially launches today as a resource hub and community built for women who are tired of searching for answers on their own.The brainchild of longtime consumer advocate Jennifer Banmiller, the platform brings together vetted health information, real stories from real women, and a supportive community all in one place-so no woman has to piece together her own answers about pain and wellness that are too often dismissed as "normal."For years, women have been told the same thing about their pain and discomfort: that it's normal, that they'll get used to it, that they just need to give it time. All Of Me Wellness was built to challenge that message by giving women something they've long been missing-a single, trustworthy place to find answers, support, and hope."Women are sick of being told that their chronic pain is normal or irreversible, so we did something about it," said Jennifer Banmiller, founder of All Of Me Wellness. "Wellness isn't about fixing one thing. It's about caring for all of you. And that's exactly where our name comes from."At the center of the platform is a simple idea: women process and access health information differently, and they deserve more than one way to find it.All Of Me Wellness offers:- Access to vetted, expert-backed articles, podcasts, and educational resources on topics like chronic pain, PCOS, menopause, and more-cutting through misinformation to provide credible guidance.- A story-sharing space where women can share their own experiences and read others', including a dedicated "Share Your Story" feature.- The All Of Me Podcast, for women who'd rather listen than read.- Ongoing content that grows as new questions, research, and conversations emerge.- A community built to listen, not dismiss.The mission behind All Of Me Wellness is deeply personal to both Banmiller and co-founder Annie Jacoby. Banmiller has spent decades advocating for consumers affected by faulty products and misleading marketing through her work in the product and drug recall industry. Jacoby has spent more than a decade navigating constant, debilitating pain caused by a defective medical product, experiencing firsthand the frustration of searching for answers. Even with the help of incredible advocates, it's pain she will live with for the rest of her life. Together, they brought those experiences to All Of Me Wellness with one shared belief: women deserve real answers, trusted resources, and a community that listens instead of dismisses.The platform is grounded in a well-documented reality: women's pain has long been under-researched and underfunded. In fact, 70% of people living with chronic pain are women, yet historically, 80% of pain research has been conducted using men or male animals (Harvard Health). All Of Me Wellness was created, in part, to help close that gap by making trustworthy information easier to find.Alongside its resources and community, All Of Me Wellness is developing a thoughtfully crafted line of wellness products, beginning with Tender Mercy, a topical relief cream developed through dozens of formulations to help support everyday comfort. But products are only one part of a much larger mission."The resources, the stories, having one place women can actually trust-that's the point," said Banmiller. "The products are part of it, but they were never supposed to be the whole story."All Of Me Wellness is live now at allofmewellness.###About All Of Me WellnessAll Of Me Wellness is a women-founded resource hub and community for women navigating pain, health, and wellness that are too often dismissed as "normal." The platform brings together vetted information, real stories, and a supportive community in one place - alongside a growing line of wellness products, including debut product Tender Mercy. Founded by consumer advocates Jennifer Banmiller and Annie Jacoby, All Of Me Wellness Inc. launched in 2026. Learn more at allofmewellness.

Joni Wittenbach

All of Me Wellness

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All Of Me Wellness Launches as a New Home for Women's Health News Provided By All of Me Wellness September 25, 2026, 17:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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