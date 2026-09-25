Marketrates.AI Announces Strategic Partnership With Wagescape To Provide A Complete View Of The Labor Market.

Partnership combines MarketRates's contingent workforce engagement data with WageScape's real-time global compensation data

- Cary SparrowMINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As a procurement provider, MarketRates provides buyers with detailed views of engagement worker pay rates, markups, and agency billing rates globally. WageScape, a leading provider of real-time global job posting and compensation data provides Human Resources with a comprehensive view of salary demands for jobs globally.“Procurement buys labor while Human Resources hires labor,” says MarketRates CEO Joseph Musacchio,“There is a lot of savings to be claimed when Procurement digs into the market details.” By partnering with WageScape, MarketRates customers can now understand the options to engage labor as employes or contractors."For the first time, we're bringing together the breadth and immediacy of WageScape's global data with the deep, contingent engagement expertise that MarketRates has built. Customers no longer must choose between broad market context and specialized rate precision - they get both, in one relationship." said Cary Sparrow, CEO of WageScape.MarketRates advises its customers to incorporate both MarketRates and WageScape into both their strategic and tactical planning.“The market changes. The educated Procurement buyer can plan for the year but also pivot in real-time to capture savings. And for some, it may be the first time they can collaborate with Human Resources to align both contingent and employee strategies,” advise MarketRates CEO Joseph Musacchio. "This partnership is a game changer for how the industry understands labor rates," said Cary Sparrow, CEO of WageScape.“It's a one-stop shop. Providing real-world engagement data to WageScape's customers is like opening the playbook for Procurement customers.” says MarketRates CEO Joseph Musacchio.Why It Matters.A complete picture, not a partial one. Contingent workforce programs have historically had to stitch together general compensation data and contingent-specific rate data from separate sources. This partnership brings both into a single, connected intelligence layer..Aligned incentives. As a revenue-share reseller of MarketRates, WageScape is directly invested in the platform's success as a market partner..Buying versus Hiring: Procurement Teams buy contingent labor from vendors. Human Resources hires employees from a candidate pool. Both need the unique insights to plan effectively that MarketRates and WageScape can provide.About WageScapeWageScape provides real-time, forward-looking global pay and labor market data drawn from hundreds of millions of job postings and company-originated pay sources. Its data covers salaries, role and company detail, industry, and location, delivered through a consumption-based data-as-a-service model with revenue-share licensing available to application developers, consultancies, and enterprises.About MarketRatesSalary is for hiring via Human Resources, contingent data is for buying via Procurement. MarketRates is a pay and bill rate intelligence platform built specifically for the contingent workforce industry. It helps MSPs, VMS platforms, RPOs, staffing suppliers, and enterprise procurement and HR teams benchmark and set competitive pay and bill rates for contract, temporary, and non-employee labor - bringing precision to a segment of the workforce that general compensation data providers often don't address in depth.Media ContactWageScape Cary Sparrow CEO |... | +1 612 801 2144MarketRates Joanna Garcia, VP Product Development |... | 475 323 7443

Cary Sparrow

WageScape

+1 612-801-2144

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MarketRates announces strategic partnership with WageScape to provide a complete view of the labor market. News Provided By WageScape September 25, 2026, 17:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.