British International School Of Washington Ranks #1 For Both Academic Excellence And Diversity In Washington, D.C.

Students at British International School of Washington, ranked #1 in Washington, D.C. for both academic excellence and diversity in Niche's 2027 school rankings.

BISW earns five #1 Niche rankings in Washington, D.C., recognized for both academic excellence and diversity in the 2027 school rankings

- Oona Carlin, Principal, British International School of WashingtonWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- British International School of Washington (BISW) has been ranked #1 for both academic excellence and diversity in Washington, D.C. in Niche's 2027 school rankings, reinforcing the school's position as a leading international school that combines strong academic outcomes with a globally diverse learning community.BISW, a Nord Anglia Education school, received five #1 ratings overall, including:.#1 Best Private High School in Washington, D.C..#1 Best College Prep Private High School in Washington, D.C..#1 Best Private K–12 School in Washington, D.C..#1 Most Diverse Private High School in Washington, D.C..#1 Most Diverse Private K–12 School in Washington, D.C.The combination is particularly significant because BISW's top rankings for academic excellence and college preparation are matched by top rankings for diversity. Together, they reflect a learning environment where students benefit from rigorous academics while learning alongside peers from a wide range of cultures, backgrounds and perspectives.“At BISW, academic excellence and global perspective are not separate ambitions. They are fundamental to the education we provide,” said Oona Carlin, Principal of British International School of Washington.“Our students learn alongside classmates from around the world while being challenged to think critically, aim high, and prepare for success at leading universities and beyond. These rankings are a wonderful recognition of the students, families, and colleagues who make our community so exceptional.”BISW's performance extended beyond Washington, D.C. city rankings. Across the broader metropolitan area, which includes schools in Maryland and Northern Virginia, the school ranked #1 Best Private K–12 School in the D.C. Area, #1 Most Diverse Private High School in the D.C. Area, and #1 Most Diverse Private K–12 School in the D.C. Area, while also earning a #2 ranking among all private high schools.Nationally, BISW was ranked #10 Best Private K–12 School in America, placing it among the country's highest-performing private schools and making it the top-ranked Nord Anglia Education school in the United States in that category.The Niche Best Schools Rankings are among the most trusted evaluations of school quality in the United States. The rankings combine verified data from the U.S. Department of Education with millions of parent, student, and alumni reviews, alongside metrics such as college readiness scores, graduation rates, and teacher quality.Located in Washington, D.C., British International School of Washington serves students ages 2–18 and offers an internationally focused education culminating in the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme. The school's globally diverse community brings together students and families from more than 70 nationalities.About British International School of WashingtonBritish International School of Washington is a leading international private school in Washington, D.C., and part of the Nord Anglia Education family of schools. BISW provides a globally minded education designed to inspire students to achieve academically, develop confidence and curiosity, and thrive in an interconnected world. Learn more about BISW here:About Nord Anglia EducationAs a leading international schools organisation, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.Our Nord Anglia global family includes 89 day and boarding schools in 37 countries, teaching over 100,000 students from ages 3 to 18.To learn more or apply for a place for your child at one of our schools, go to .Media Contact:Communications OfficeBritish International School of Washington... | 202-505-6916 | BISWashington

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British International School of Washington Ranks #1 for Both Academic Excellence and Diversity in Washington, D.C. News Provided By British International School of Washington September 25, 2026, 17:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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