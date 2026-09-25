China Leading Big Stone Cutting Machine Manufacturer: WANLONG's Strategic Growth In Global Trade

QUANZHOU, FUJIAN, CHINA, September 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Quarry extraction operations and large-scale slab processing hubs require heavy-duty block sawing equipment to maximize raw yield, withstand intense cutting resistance, and accelerate production throughput on dense natural granite and marble blocks. Slicing oversized raw stone blocks into uniform commercial slabs demands massive structural damping to prevent blade deflection and slab thickness unevenness. To address structural vibration under high-load sawing and maximize raw block utilization, Fujian Wanlong Times Technology Co., Ltd. (WANLONG / Wanlong Group) manufactures high-capacity heavy duty block stone cutting machinery engineered with robust multi-blade architectures and high-torque spindle drives. Operating since 1993, WANLONG integrates heavy structural casting, precision hydraulic lifting, and custom superhard diamond segments to deliver high daily square-meter output for dimensional stone producers across global markets.Global Market Presence and Strategic Trade ExpansionFounded in 1993 in Quanzhou, China, WANLONG brings more than 33 years of specialized machinery and superhard tooling manufacturing experience to international trade. The enterprise has established an expansive global distribution network spanning over 180 countries and regions worldwide. Strategic partnerships with quarry conglomerates, machinery distributors, and processing hubs drive trade growth across Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Asia. WANLONG regularly showcases heavy equipment at premier international exhibitions, including Marmomacc in Verona, BATIMATEC in Algiers, and Marble Izmir in Turkey. This active international presence underscores the company's commitment to delivering reliable manufacturing solutions to expanding global markets.Strategic trade expansion is reinforced by deep market localization and multi-lingual technical communication. WANLONG provides extensive technical documentation, operating manuals, and commercial support in nineteen global languages. Regional service centers and authorized distributors maintain localized customer support channels that facilitate rapid communication across distinct time zones. Direct factory engagement provides international buyers with transparent manufacturing timelines, predictable shipping logistics, and competitive wholesale pricing. This global trade framework establishes WANLONG as a premier manufacturing partner for large-scale dimensional stone development projects.Manufacturing Infrastructure and Heavy Engineering CapacityExecuting high-volume commercial machinery contracts requires substantial industrial infrastructure and advanced manufacturing capabilities. WANLONG operates two modern industrial parks spanning 64 acres, providing 40,000 square meters of advanced manufacturing facilities. The production complex houses an R&D and engineering team of nearly 100 professionals led by distinguished professors and doctoral researchers. Heavy fabrication workshops utilize advanced laser welding, vacuum brazing, hot isostatic pressing sintering, and precision automated CNC machining centers. This modern production environment enables the simultaneous fabrication of heavy machinery structures and precision diamond tooling under strict quality controls.High structural mass and premium internal components form the mechanical foundation of WANLONG big stone cutting equipment. Machine crossbeams and support columns are cast from high-density alloys and stress-relieved to prevent structural distortion under heavy loads. Critical mechanical and electrical assemblies incorporate European imported components, including specialized high-torque motors, precision linear guides, and digital PLC controllers. Dedicated assembly bays allow structural inspection and multi-hour dry-run testing before shipment. This heavy engineering capacity ensures that every finished machine delivers smooth, dependable operation in demanding quarry and plant environments.High-Yield Block Cutting Machinery: Structural Mass and Multi-Blade SynchronizationWithin WANLONG's heavy-duty stone processing portfolio, the QSQ-1700A-26P bridge multi-blade block cutting machine serves as a high-efficiency solution for large-scale quarry block processing and primary slab slitting. Built on a reinforced, vibration-absorbing steel beam structure with an overall machine mass exceeding 23 tons, the platform delivers exceptional dynamic stability under heavy cutting loads.Powered by a high-output main motor drive (featuring Siemens or top-tier industrial configurations), the QSQ-1700A-26P drives up to 26 diamond circular blades simultaneously across a single rigid spindle arbor. Vertical motion is governed by a four-pillar hydraulic lifting system utilizing hard-chromed guide pillars and wear-resistant guide bushes with integrated multi-layer seals to provide complete water, dust, and oil resistance in harsh slurry environments. Guided by high-precision rotary encoders and an intuitive touchscreen PLC interface, the multi-blade configuration maintains cutting precision within 0.5 mm or tighter across large-format blocks (up to 4.1 m long and 650 mm in cutting depth).A major operational advantage of the QSQ series is its direct ground placement architecture. The high-clearance gantry design spans directly over raw blocks resting on reinforced concrete foundations, eliminating the need for motorized block trolleys and sub-floor rail pits. This ground-loading layout simplifies workshop civil engineering, enhances overhead crane loading efficiency, and accelerates continuous block staging. Beyond the high-capacity 26-blade configuration, the QSQ series includes versatile QSQ-1700A, QSQ-1700B, and QSQ-1700C variants alongside heavy LMQ gantry cutters, seamlessly feeding downstream automated line polishing systems for continuous, high-yield manufacturing.International Certifications and Quality Compliance StandardsUncompromising quality governance governs every stage of equipment design, component fabrication, and final factory assembly at WANLONG. All machinery manufacturing is certified under the SGS ISO 9001:2015 quality management system, ensuring standardized production procedures and complete material traceability. Stone cutting machines comply fully with the European Machinery Directive 2006/42/EC, satisfying harmonized standards EN 12418:2021, EN ISO 12100:2010, and EN 60204-1:2018. Diamond cutting tools carry official CE certification conforming to the EN 13236 safety standard for superhard abrasive products. These accredited certifications verify that WANLONG equipment satisfies the strictest international occupational safety and structural integrity standards.WANLONG is recognized as a National High-Tech Enterprise and recipient of the Second Prize of the National Science and Technology Progress Award. Every export machine includes an extensive technical documentation package containing circuit schematics, hydraulic diagrams, foundation loading calculations, and official Declarations of Conformity. Multi-lingual operating manuals provide clear instructions for routine maintenance, spindle lubrication, and safe blade installation. This rigorous technical documentation simplifies regulatory approval and workplace safety compliance for international buyers.OEM and ODM Customization with Dedicated Project EngineeringIndustrial stone processing operations require customized equipment configurations tailored to specific mineral types, block dimensions, and factory floor plans. WANLONG provides complete OEM and ODM customization services, adapting crossbeam lengths, vertical lift strokes, spindle motor ratings, and blade arrays to client specifications. A unique competitive advantage is the seamless synergy between heavy machinery design and in-house diamond segment synthesis. Operating a dedicated stone sample analysis laboratory, WANLONG engineers test customer mineral samples to evaluate quartz content, compressive hardness, and abrasive index. This analytical evaluation allows metallurgists to formulate custom cobalt, bronze, or iron-based diamond segments optimized for the 132 kW motor torque curve.In addition to individual machine customization, WANLONG delivers complete turnkey engineering solutions for new processing facilities. Engineering teams design optimized plant layouts that coordinate block delivery, multi-blade primary sawing, automatic wastewater recycling, and downstream slab polishing. Pre-configured digital cutting parameter libraries allow operators to adjust feed rates and spindle speeds automatically according to stone hardness. This collaborative project engineering ensures that customized production lines achieve maximum operational yield and minimum cost per square meter from initial commissioning.International Logistics, Turnkey Installation, and Global Field SupportDelivering heavy industrial machinery across international trade routes requires disciplined export packaging and professional logistics management. WANLONG disassembles heavy equipment into modular structural sections protected by anti-corrosion barrier coatings and reinforced steel framing. Experienced logistics teams coordinate container packing and secure vessel bookings through major international shipping ports. Authorized customs documentation packages expedite border clearance, enabling on-time site delivery for scheduled project installations worldwide. Direct coordination with ocean carriers ensures safe transit across long-distance maritime corridors.Dedicated lifecycle support continues long after equipment arrives on site. WANLONG deploys specialized field engineers to oversee on-site mechanical assembly, electrical wiring, laser alignment, and test cutting. Hands-on operator training programs teach local technical staff proper hydraulic maintenance, safety protocols, and optimal feed rate adjustment. IoT-enabled remote diagnostic systems allow factory specialists in China to access PLC interfaces online to troubleshoot issues and optimize cutting parameters in real time. Structured regional spare parts inventories ensure that genuine replacement components, guide seals, and diamond segments are dispatched promptly.Commercial Value and Operational Gains for Global Stone BuyersPartnering with a leading Chinese machinery manufacturer delivers clear, measurable commercial returns for international stone processing enterprises. Direct source factory procurement eliminates intermediary markups, providing favorable capital acquisition costs for heavy-duty production assets. The 26-blade synchronous sawing capacity of the QSQ-1700A-26P dramatically increases daily square meter output compared to single-blade machinery. Maintaining tight 0.5 mm thickness tolerances minimizes raw stone loss and reduces downstream grinding time on automatic line polishing machines. This high cutting precision directly translates into higher commercial recovery rates from valuable natural blocks.Additionally, the direct ground placement architecture generates substantial capital savings by eliminating expensive concrete foundation pits and motorized trolley maintenance. The matched synergy between the 132 kW high-torque spindle and custom diamond segments reduces electrical power consumption and tool wear per square meter. Rigid mechanical construction and European core components deliver dependable multi-year service life under continuous industrial production schedules. These operational gains allow stone fabricators to expand production capacity, lower unit manufacturing costs, and strengthen their competitive position in global trade.Conclusion and Strategic Sourcing SummaryWANLONG's strategic growth in global trade reflects its focus on heavy engineering precision, manufacturing innovation, and lifecycle customer support. Operating two modern industrial parks spanning 64 acres with accredited ISO 9001 and CE certifications, WANLONG provides dependable block cutting capacity for high-volume stone operations. From the high-output QSQ-1700A-26P multi-blade block cutter to custom-formulated diamond tooling and turnkey plant engineering, WANLONG delivers complete manufacturing synergy for dimensional stone producers across 180 countries worldwide.To download technical specifications for the QSQ-1700A-26P or request a custom machinery layout proposal, visit the official enterprise portal at . Connect directly with the global engineering division to submit stone testing samples, specify customized multi-blade configurations, and receive factory-direct equipment quotations.

Wanlong Times Technology Co., Ltd.

Wanlong Times Technology Co., Ltd.

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China Leading Big Stone Cutting Machine Manufacturer: WANLONG's Strategic Growth in Global Trade News Provided By Globalso September 25, 2026, 17:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry



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