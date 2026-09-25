5 Fast-Food Apps With Deals You Won't Find On The Regular Menu

MENAFN - Grocery Coupon Guide) A packaged Sausage McMuffin with Egg sits beside a yellow McCafé cup on a tray. Examining exclusive app promotions reveals why major fast-food chains now restrict their best discounts to mobile ordering platforms. Shutterstock.

If you are still ordering fast food without checking the restaurant's app first, you could be leaving money on the table. Major chains are increasingly putting discounts, rewards, and limited-time promotions inside their apps instead of advertising them on the regular menu. Some offers require a rewards account, while others are available only after you place an order through the app. The savings can range from discounted sides to free food with a qualifying purchase. Here are five offers worth checking before your next fast-food run.

1. McDonald's Has a $2 Breakfast Sandwich Deal

McDonald's currently has a $2 breakfast sandwich promotion available through its app for participating Rewards members. Customers can choose from eligible breakfast sandwiches, including the Sausage, Egg & Cheese McGriddles, Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit, and Egg McMuffin. The offer can be used once per week and is currently scheduled to run through October 4, 2026. McDonald's says the promotion is available only through the app and excludes McDelivery.

The chain also currently offers free medium fries with a $1 minimum purchase through the app once per week. That promotion is also scheduled to continue through October 4.

2. Wendy's Has $1.99 Nuggets Through the App

Wendy's is currently offering 10-piece Classic or Spicy Nuggets for $1.99 with a qualifying purchase through its app. Wendy's is currently offering Rewards members 10-piece Classic or Spicy Nuggets for $1.99 with a qualifying purchase through a digital offer. Wendy's describes the deal as available daily for a limited time at participating U.S. restaurants. The promotion requires an app order, making it particularly useful for shoppers who regularly buy nuggets or want to add a low-cost item to another meal.

Wendy's also has another app-focused promotion this month featuring its Baby Gorgeous Meal. The limited-time meal includes 10-piece nuggets, Hot & Crispy Fries, a beverage, and dipping sauce, with availability through the Wendy's app and DoorDash. It's also running a promotion that is specifically tied to a sweepstakes. Ordering the Baby Gorgeous meal in-app can provide an entry for a chance to win $10,000 or other prizes, and the sweepstakes runs through September 30. Wendy's also says there's an alternate no-purchase entry method.

3. Burger King Keeps Exclusive Offers Inside Royal Perks

Burger King uses its Royal Perks program to provide digital coupons and other offers that customers cannot simply grab from the regular restaurant menu. Burger King has rotating exclusive digital offers that members can access through the BK app or the restaurant's website after signing into their account. Royal Perks members also earn 10 Crowns for every eligible $1 spent, which can later be redeemed for food.

The important point for bargain hunters is that checking the app can reveal offers that are not displayed on the regular menu. Burger King also limits customers to one offer redemption per transaction, so it is worth checking which promotion provides the most useful discount before placing the order.

4. Dairy Queen Uses App Deals for Rewards Members

Dairy Queen regularly puts special promotions inside its rewards program, making the app worth checking before ordering. For example, the chain offered Rewards members a free Original Cheeseburger Signature Stackburger with an app order of $1 or more during its September 14–18 National Cheeseburger Day promotion. The offer was available at participating U.S. locations and required a DQ Rewards account.

Although that particular promotion has ended, DQ Rewards currently offers free delivery every Monday for Rewards members who order through the DQ app or website. The benefit covers up to $5.50 of the delivery charge, can have other fees/minimum-order requirements, is offered at participating U.S. locations, and runs through November 1, 2026.

5. Jack in the Box Uses Its App for Limited Promotions

Jack in the Box has also been using its app and Jack Pack Rewards program to distribute special offers. During September's National Cheeseburger Day promotions, the chain offered a free Junior Cheeseburger with a $1 or more purchase through its app. It also offered an app-only buy-one-get-one-free Junior Cheeseburger promotion earlier in the week.

Those particular September 18 promotions have now ended, but they demonstrate why checking a restaurant app can be worthwhile. Limited promotions can appear for only a day or a few days, and customers who do not open the app may never see them before they disappear.

Some Offers Are Worth Checking Even Before You Leave Home

One of the biggest advantages of restaurant apps is that you can compare prices and promotions before driving to the restaurant. McDonald's, for example, says its app provides access to exclusive deals and allows customers to see local menu prices before ordering. Its current app also lets Rewards members earn points on eligible purchases.

This can be particularly useful when you are deciding between two nearby restaurants. Instead of choosing based solely on the regular menu price, open the apps and compare the actual offers attached to your account. A $2 item or free side may change which restaurant gives you the better value for your budget that day.

Check the Fine Print Before You Order

App deals can save money, but they are not always as simple as tapping a coupon and ordering. Many promotions require a rewards account, a minimum purchase, a specific ordering method, or a qualifying item. Some are limited to one use per day or week, while others are available only at participating locations. McDonald's, for example, allows only one deal redemption per person per visit, while Burger King limits Royal Perks members to one offer redemption per transaction.

It is also important to check whether the discount applies to pickup, delivery, or both. Delivery prices can be higher than restaurant prices, and additional fees may apply. Reading the terms before checkout helps ensure that the price you expected is actually the price you will pay.

Don't assume every fast-food app has the same stacking rules. Wendy's currently allows customers to redeem one Reward and one Offer in the same order, which means a Rewards freebie may sometimes be paired with a separate digital promotion. Check each chain's rules before checkout because stacking policies vary.

A Quick App Check Can Make Your Fast-Food Budget Go Further

Fast-food restaurants are putting more of their best discounts behind digital ordering, and the current offers show why checking the app has become part of saving money. McDonald's has a weekly $2 breakfast sandwich promotion, Wendy's is offering $1.99 nuggets with a purchase, and Burger King continues to provide Royal Perks members with exclusive digital offers. Other chains, including Dairy Queen and Jack in the Box, also use their apps and rewards programs for limited-time promotions. The offers change frequently, so a deal that appears today may be gone tomorrow.

Before your next fast-food order, open the restaurant's app and check the offers section first. Spending a minute comparing the available deals could help you get more food without spending more money.

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