Fall Produce Is Landing Now-10 Items That Get Pricier If You Wait Until November

MENAFN - Grocery Coupon Guide) A dense arrangement of small white pumpkins fills a display. Exploring autumn harvest timelines reveals which fall produce items get pricier if you wait until November to stock up. Pexels.

Fall is one of the best times of year to pay attention to the produce section. Apples, pumpkins, sweet potatoes, pears, and several other fruits and vegetables are arriving as seasonal harvests move into stores. That does not mean every item will suddenly become expensive when November arrives, but prices can change as peak harvest periods pass. USDA data tracks retail prices for individual fruits and vegetables, including apples, cranberries, pumpkins, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, and butternut squash. If you regularly buy these foods, shopping earlier in the season can give you more opportunities to find them at reasonable prices.

1. Apples Are Worth Watching Before November

Apples are one of the biggest stars of the fall produce section, and the selection can be especially good during the early part of the season. Different varieties reach stores at different points, which means shoppers may see changing prices and availability throughout the fall. USDA tracks fresh apple prices separately because they are one of the major fresh-fruit categories sold to consumers. Waiting until later in the season does not guarantee a higher price, but the variety and promotional opportunities you see in September and October may not be identical in November. If your household eats apples regularly, buying a few extra while your preferred variety is on sale can make sense.

2. Pears Can Be a Better Buy During the Fall Harvest

Pears are another fruit that fits naturally into fall shopping, particularly when grocery stores begin highlighting seasonal produce. Their availability depends on the variety and harvest timing, so shoppers may see different options throughout the season. USDA's fruit and tree-nut data tracks pears as part of its monthly produce information, allowing price and supply changes to be monitored over time. If you see a good price on pears that are still firm, they can also be useful to buy before they are fully ripe. That gives you more flexibility to enjoy them over several days instead of buying everything at once.

3. Pumpkins Can Get More Expensive After the Fall Rush

Pumpkins are closely associated with October and November, but that does not mean their pricing is identical throughout the season. The USDA notes that pumpkins are used heavily in October for decorations and in November for holiday foods. Grocery stores also use pumpkins for seasonal displays, which can create strong demand around Halloween and Thanksgiving. If you need pumpkins for cooking, baking, or decorating, shopping when stores have a large seasonal supply can give you more choices. Just remember that decorative pumpkins and pie pumpkins are not necessarily interchangeable.

4. Sweet Potatoes Are a Fall Staple Worth Buying Early

Sweet potatoes are another produce item that becomes especially popular as fall meals and holiday recipes arrive. They can be used for casseroles, soups, side dishes, and other recipes, making them a versatile grocery purchase. USDA identifies sweet potatoes as a specific retail produce category and also highlights them as a traditional November food. Because demand increases around Thanksgiving, shoppers who already know they will need several pounds may want to watch prices before the holiday rush. Buying when the price is favorable can also reduce the need to make a larger purchase during a busy shopping week.

5. Butternut Squash Is Easier to Find in Fall

Butternut squash becomes more prominent in grocery stores as temperatures cool and fall recipes become popular. It can be used in soups, roasted vegetable dishes, pasta recipes, and other meals that rely on hearty produce. USDA includes butternut squash among the individual vegetables it tracks for retail prices. Whole squash can sometimes provide better value than pre-cut packages because shoppers are paying for less processing and packaging. If you are comfortable preparing it yourself, comparing the price per pound can help you decide which option makes more sense.

6. Brussels Sprouts Are Moving Into Their Fall Season

Brussels sprouts are another vegetable that frequently appears in fall and holiday recipes. USDA specifically tracks Brussels sprouts retail prices, making it possible to follow how the category changes over time. Their price can vary by store and package size, so shoppers should compare loose produce with packaged options when both are available. Buying them before Thanksgiving can also help avoid putting every holiday ingredient on the shopping list at the same time. If the price is good earlier in the season, you can purchase what you expect to use rather than waiting for the last-minute grocery trip.

7. Cranberries Are a Shorter Seasonal Opportunity

Fresh cranberries are one of the more obvious examples of a fall produce item that shoppers may want to watch closely. Unlike apples or potatoes, fresh cranberries have a much more limited seasonal presence in many grocery stores. Their availability is closely tied to the holiday season, which means shoppers may have fewer opportunities to find them outside that window. If you use fresh cranberries for sauces, breads, or desserts, checking prices when they first appear can help you decide whether to buy them immediately or wait for a promotion.

8. Cabbage Can Be an Affordable Fall Vegetable

Cabbage may not receive as much attention as pumpkins and apples, but it can be a useful budget-friendly vegetable during the cooler months. USDA includes cabbage among the fresh vegetables it tracks in its retail pricing data. A whole head can also provide several servings, making it useful for families trying to stretch their produce budget. Because cabbage stores relatively well compared with more delicate vegetables, buying one when the price is favorable can make sense. Compare the price by weight rather than assuming the largest head is automatically the best value.

9. Carrots Can Give Your Produce Budget Some Breathing Room

Carrots are another fall-friendly vegetable that can work well in soups, roasted dishes, stews, and holiday meals. Their versatility makes them useful when you want to buy one vegetable that can work across several meals. Whole carrots may also be a better value than peeled or pre-cut versions, depending on the store price. If you see a sale during the fall, comparing package sizes can help determine whether stocking up makes sense.

10. Potatoes Are Worth Watching Before Holiday Demand Builds

Potatoes are a grocery staple throughout the year, but they become especially useful during the fall and holiday cooking season. They can be used for mashed potatoes, roasted dishes, soups, casseroles, and everyday meals, giving shoppers plenty of ways to use a larger bag. Because potatoes are relatively versatile, buying them when the price is favorable can help reduce the cost of several meals. As always, compare the price per pound because larger packages are not automatically cheaper.

Seasonal Shopping Can Help You Avoid Holiday Price Pressure

The main reason to watch fall produce now is not that every item will definitely cost more in November. Produce prices move according to harvests, supply, transportation, demand, and other market conditions, and USDA updates its retail data regularly. USDA's latest food-price outlook also shows that fresh produce prices can move in different directions, with fresh fruits and vegetables experiencing different monthly changes. Shopping earlier gives you more chances to compare stores and buy seasonal foods when promotions are available. It can also spread out the cost of holiday meals instead of putting everything on one grocery bill.

Before your next grocery trip, check the produce section for apples, pears, pumpkins, sweet potatoes, squash, and other fall favorites. Buying seasonal items when the selection is strong and prices are competitive can help you avoid paying more when holiday shopping gets busy.

What To Read Next

Why Does Grocery Store Produce Get Sprayed With Water All Day?

A Closer Look at September Produce Buys That Stretch Across More Than One Meal

The Hidden Costs of Buying Organic Produce in 2026

Beyond the Produce Aisle: The Story, Secrets, and Future of the Ultimate Grocery Cult Favorite

How“Ugly Produce” Boxes Are Helping Families Save More