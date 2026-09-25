Gujarat CM Stresses Simplified Policies, Faster Subsidies To Boost Industrial Growth

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Sep 25 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday stressed the need for simpler laws, transparent procedures and timely disbursement of industrial subsidies as he outlined the state government's approach to advancing industrial growth.

Addressing a felicitation ceremony organised by the Ship Recycling Industries Association in Bhavnagar district, Chief Minister Patel said the state government is continuously working to simplify policies and regulations to make it easier for citizens and industries to operate.

He added that the state government is undertaking reforms to maintain Gujarat's position as a leader in "Ease of Doing Business".

"Government assistance should reach industries promptly and effectively when needed," CM Patel said, while highlighting steps being taken to strengthen the monitoring system for timely disbursement of subsidies to industries.

The Chief Minister added that the state government is introducing sector-specific and industry-specific policies with simplified and transparent procedures.

"Such measures are intended to facilitate industrial activity and strengthen cooperation between the government and industry," he said.

Referring to the 'Vibrant Gujarat' initiative, Chief Minister Patel added that the summit, launched in 2003 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had helped establish Gujarat as a global investment platform.

"The state government would prioritise providing simple and convenient arrangements for industries participating in the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Summit," he said.

Chief Minister Patel added that the state government's efforts were inspired by PM Modi's "Nation First" approach and dedication to public service and industrial development.

He expressed confidence that joint efforts by the state government and industry would contribute to the vision of "Aatmanirbhar Gujarat and Viksit Bharat".

Chief Minister Patel also thanked the Ship Recycling Industries Association for its continued support and called upon it to continue contributing to Gujarat's industrial growth.