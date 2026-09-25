Bihar CM Inaugurates Pitru Paksha Fair In Gaya, Nishant Kumar Reviews Health Arrangements

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 25 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary inaugurated the Pitru Paksha Fair in Gaya on Friday, marking the beginning of the annual religious gathering that draws devotees from across the country to perform Pind Daan and Tarpan rituals for their ancestors.

The mela is scheduled to continue until October 10.

During the event, State Health Minister Nishant Kumar, accompanied by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, visited the renowned Vishnupad Temple and offered prayers.

During the inauguration, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary reviewed arrangements made for the convenience and safety of devotees.

As part of his visit to Gaya, Nishant Kumar also worshipped at the famous Maa Mangla Gauri Shaktipeeth.

He performed the prescribed rituals and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the state and its people.

Nishant Kumar inspected the Health Department's preparations and sought details from officials regarding the medical facilities being provided across the mela area.

Kumar also inspected arrangements made by the Health Department within the temple premises.

He visited a health stall operated by the District Health Society and reviewed the medical facilities and services being provided to devotees.

With a large number of pilgrims expected to visit Gaya during the Pitru Paksha Fair, the Health Department has established health camps and stalls at several locations to provide medical assistance.

Nishant Kumar reviewed the services available at these facilities and directed officials to ensure that healthcare arrangements function smoothly throughout the mela.

The Pitru Paksha Mela attracts devotees from different parts of the country, particularly to the Vishnupad Temple and the banks of the Falgu river, where various ancestral rituals are performed.

In view of the expected crowds, the district administration and several government departments have made extensive arrangements covering healthcare, sanitation, security, traffic management and other essential services.

The administration has also deployed teams to monitor facilities and address complaints during the mela.