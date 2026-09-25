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Compound For Chemical Grinding And Polishing
(MENAFN- RCTT) Institute of Chemistry of New Materials offers consumers a domestically produced compound for chemical grinding and polishing-designed to reduce surface roughness on complex-shaped stainless steel components-under a manufacturing agreement, and is looking for partners to conclude a distribution services agreement. Description Specialized liquid chemical compounds (solutions)-based on mixtures of acids, surfactants, and inhibitors-are used for the chemical grinding and polishing of complex-shaped stainless steel components (without the use of electric current). These formulations uniformly remove micro-protrusions (surface roughness) wherever the liquid penetrates, ensuring smoothing and a mirror-like finish even within deep cavities and internal apertures.
Leading global manufacturers of chemical compounds for steel polishing:
1. Poligrat GmbH (Germany
Description: A recognized international leader in chemical and electrochemical surface treatment. The company produces specialized liquid concentrates and compounds (such as the Poligrat series) that enable controlled chemical polishing and deburring of complex-shaped austenitic steel components.
2. Mitsubishi Gas Chemical (MGC) Trading (Japan)
Description: A major Asian manufacturer of high-tech chemicals. The company produces a line of specialized Chemical Polishing Agents (CPA) for stainless steel, designed to minimize surface roughness on complex-shaped parts without altering their geometry.
3. Surface Technology, Inc. (STI) (USA)
Description: A company specializing in chemical processes for precision finishing. Their patented Deburr 1000 and 2000 series compounds are designed specifically for immersion chemical polishing and the smoothing of surface roughness (down to 0.1 μm) on metal parts with complex geometries.
4. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)
Description: A global giant in the industrial chemicals sector. The Henkel Surface Technologies division supplies comprehensive chemical solutions, compounds, and technologies for the etching, chemical grinding, passivation, and finish polishing of stainless steels and special alloys.
5. Cisart Group (Italy)
Description: A developer of industrial electrochemical and chemical technologies. It manufactures specialized liquid compounds for the immersion chemical polishing of stainless steel and aluminum components used in high-tech industries.
The Institute of Chemistry of New Materials has developed a domestic compound for chemical grinding and polishing designed to reduce the surface roughness of complex-shaped stainless steel parts, enabling processing in an aqueous solution.
It is used for the chemical grinding and polishing of stainless steel dental instruments.
This information is published in the catalog "100 Best Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus for the National Economy (2022–2023)," 2024, pp. 157–158. Advantages and Innovations A domestically produced compound for chemical grinding and polishing has been developed, enabling savings on foreign currency expenditure. Its performance characteristics match those of foreign equivalents; it has been successfully tested and is currently used in the manufacture of stainless steel dental instruments at CJSC STRUM and LLC Denta-M. Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development Technical Specifications (TU BY 100289145.029-2021) dated February 5, 2021, have been developed and registered. Commercial supply contracts are being fulfilled with CJSC STRUM and LLC Denta-M for the domestic compound used in chemical polishing. Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Sector group Aeronautics, Space and Dual-Use Technologies
Healthcare
Materials
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1998 NACE keywords C.20.59 - Manufacture of other chemical products n.e.c.
C.22.29 - Manufacture of other plastic products
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute is a leading institution in the Republic of Belarus and a key player in fundamental and applied research focused on creating thin-film and nanostructured organic materials, new composite materials with tailored properties, and synthesis methods for novel organic compounds serving as potential physiologically active substances.
Currently, the Institute's primary objective is to conduct research into high-tech methods for producing new chemical materials for various functional applications, including:
- the creation of thin-film (including nanostructured) organic materials with tailored properties;
- the development of new composite materials with tailored properties based on wood-processing and petrochemical products, as well as the technologies for their production.
The Institute's scientific and technical activities also aim to address the needs of enterprises and organizations such as the Ministry of Industry, the Belneftekhim Concern, the Bellesbumprom Concern, the State Military Industrial Committee, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, the Ministry of Health, the Belbiopharm Concern, RUE Cryptotech, and the Minsk Printing Factory (under the Goznak Department of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Belarus).
The Institute possesses significant scientific and technical potential, featuring modern research facilities and state-of-the-art experimental equipment that enable comprehensive research across its areas of specialization. It is capable of delivering high-quality research and development, facilitating the practical implementation of results, and training highly qualified scientific personnel.
Throughout its history, the Institute of Chemistry of New Materials has exported the results of its scientific developments to Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Korea, China, India, Vietnam, and other countries. The Institute conducts research in extensive international scientific collaboration with centers in Russia, Azerbaijan, China, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, the USA, Poland, and Germany, and regularly hosts international conferences on the production of high-tech, low-volume chemical products for various applications.
Official website of the Institute of Chemistry of New Materials. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing a domestically produced compound for chemical grinding and polishing-designed to reduce surface roughness on complex-shaped stainless steel components-under a manufacturing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing a domestically produced compound for chemical grinding and polishing-designed to reduce surface roughness on complex-shaped stainless steel components-under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
Leading global manufacturers of chemical compounds for steel polishing:
1. Poligrat GmbH (Germany
Description: A recognized international leader in chemical and electrochemical surface treatment. The company produces specialized liquid concentrates and compounds (such as the Poligrat series) that enable controlled chemical polishing and deburring of complex-shaped austenitic steel components.
2. Mitsubishi Gas Chemical (MGC) Trading (Japan)
Description: A major Asian manufacturer of high-tech chemicals. The company produces a line of specialized Chemical Polishing Agents (CPA) for stainless steel, designed to minimize surface roughness on complex-shaped parts without altering their geometry.
3. Surface Technology, Inc. (STI) (USA)
Description: A company specializing in chemical processes for precision finishing. Their patented Deburr 1000 and 2000 series compounds are designed specifically for immersion chemical polishing and the smoothing of surface roughness (down to 0.1 μm) on metal parts with complex geometries.
4. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)
Description: A global giant in the industrial chemicals sector. The Henkel Surface Technologies division supplies comprehensive chemical solutions, compounds, and technologies for the etching, chemical grinding, passivation, and finish polishing of stainless steels and special alloys.
5. Cisart Group (Italy)
Description: A developer of industrial electrochemical and chemical technologies. It manufactures specialized liquid compounds for the immersion chemical polishing of stainless steel and aluminum components used in high-tech industries.
The Institute of Chemistry of New Materials has developed a domestic compound for chemical grinding and polishing designed to reduce the surface roughness of complex-shaped stainless steel parts, enabling processing in an aqueous solution.
It is used for the chemical grinding and polishing of stainless steel dental instruments.
This information is published in the catalog "100 Best Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus for the National Economy (2022–2023)," 2024, pp. 157–158. Advantages and Innovations A domestically produced compound for chemical grinding and polishing has been developed, enabling savings on foreign currency expenditure. Its performance characteristics match those of foreign equivalents; it has been successfully tested and is currently used in the manufacture of stainless steel dental instruments at CJSC STRUM and LLC Denta-M. Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development Technical Specifications (TU BY 100289145.029-2021) dated February 5, 2021, have been developed and registered. Commercial supply contracts are being fulfilled with CJSC STRUM and LLC Denta-M for the domestic compound used in chemical polishing. Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Sector group Aeronautics, Space and Dual-Use Technologies
Healthcare
Materials
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1998 NACE keywords C.20.59 - Manufacture of other chemical products n.e.c.
C.22.29 - Manufacture of other plastic products
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute is a leading institution in the Republic of Belarus and a key player in fundamental and applied research focused on creating thin-film and nanostructured organic materials, new composite materials with tailored properties, and synthesis methods for novel organic compounds serving as potential physiologically active substances.
Currently, the Institute's primary objective is to conduct research into high-tech methods for producing new chemical materials for various functional applications, including:
- the creation of thin-film (including nanostructured) organic materials with tailored properties;
- the development of new composite materials with tailored properties based on wood-processing and petrochemical products, as well as the technologies for their production.
The Institute's scientific and technical activities also aim to address the needs of enterprises and organizations such as the Ministry of Industry, the Belneftekhim Concern, the Bellesbumprom Concern, the State Military Industrial Committee, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, the Ministry of Health, the Belbiopharm Concern, RUE Cryptotech, and the Minsk Printing Factory (under the Goznak Department of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Belarus).
The Institute possesses significant scientific and technical potential, featuring modern research facilities and state-of-the-art experimental equipment that enable comprehensive research across its areas of specialization. It is capable of delivering high-quality research and development, facilitating the practical implementation of results, and training highly qualified scientific personnel.
Throughout its history, the Institute of Chemistry of New Materials has exported the results of its scientific developments to Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Korea, China, India, Vietnam, and other countries. The Institute conducts research in extensive international scientific collaboration with centers in Russia, Azerbaijan, China, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, the USA, Poland, and Germany, and regularly hosts international conferences on the production of high-tech, low-volume chemical products for various applications.
Official website of the Institute of Chemistry of New Materials. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing a domestically produced compound for chemical grinding and polishing-designed to reduce surface roughness on complex-shaped stainless steel components-under a manufacturing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing a domestically produced compound for chemical grinding and polishing-designed to reduce surface roughness on complex-shaped stainless steel components-under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
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