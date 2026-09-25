403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Antibacterial Polysaccharide-Silver Nanocomposites
(MENAFN- RCTT) The Institute of Chemistry of New Materials offers consumers biocompatible, non-toxic polysaccharide-silver nanocomposites with tunable physicochemical and biological properties under a manufacturing agreement and is looking for partners to conclude a distribution services agreement. Description Antibacterial polysaccharide-silver nanocomposites are innovative hybrid materials in which natural polymers (chitosan, pectin, cellulose, alginates, starch) serve as a stabilizing and reducing matrix (or host) for silver nanoparticles (AgNPs). The use of polysaccharides reduces silver toxicity to healthy human cells while maintaining a potent destructive effect against a wide range of bacteria, viruses, and fungi.
Key application areas.
Due to their high biocompatibility, biodegradability, and antimicrobial activity, these nanocomposites are actively used in the following sectors: medicine and pharmaceuticals, the food industry (smart packaging), the textile industry (antibacterial fabrics), agriculture (agrobiotechnology), and water purification and sanitation.
Major global manufacturers.
1. BASF SE (Germany). Produces the HyGentic line-antimicrobial polymer technologies and silver-based additives for medical and textile applications.
2. Ames Goldsmith (Ames Advanced Materials) (USA). Produces the Ames SilverShield line-nanosilver dispersions for antimicrobial medical coatings and food packaging.
3. Shanghai Runhe Nano Material Sci. & Tech. (China). A leading Asian manufacturer of NAFUR-brand silver antimicrobial concentrates for plastics, fibers, and coatings.
The Institute of Chemistry of New Materials has developed colloidal solutions and lyophilized powders of biocompatible, non-toxic polysaccharide-Ag nanocomposites with tunable physicochemical and biological properties.
The information is included in the 2024 catalog "100 Best Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus for the National Economy (2022–2023)," 2024/ pp. 159–160. Advantages and Innovations The polysaccharide-Ag nanocomposites are synthesized using "green chemistry" approaches, leveraging the reducing and stabilizing potential of polysaccharides (pectin, chitosan, alginate) derived from renewable raw materials. They exhibit pronounced antibacterial activity against both Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria. Based on acute intragastric and inhalation toxicity parameters, they are classified as substances of low hazard (Hazard Class 4); regarding intraperitoneal toxicity, they are considered practically non-toxic (harmless) substances (Hazard Class 5 according to the K. K. Sidorov classification). They do not exhibit skin-irritating or resorptive effects and show only mild irritant activity in animal testing.
Polysaccharide-Ag nanocomposites demonstrate synergistic effects when combined with antibiotics, including activity against resistant strains. They can be used to create modifying layers on medical devices (such as polypropylene surgical meshes) to protect them against bacteria. This development meets global standards and has no direct analogues. Stage of development Under development/lab tested (TRL4) Comments regarding stage of development A toxicology data sheet is available for the pectin-Ag nanocomposite. Nanocomposite samples can be provided for testing upon request by enterprises.
Technology Readiness Level: TRL-4 (laboratory-scale technology). Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Sector group Agrofood
BioChemTech
Healthcare
Materials
Textile & Fashion
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1998 NACE keywords C.20.59 - Manufacture of other chemical products n.e.c.
C.22.29 - Manufacture of other plastic products
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute is a leading institution in the Republic of Belarus and a key player in fundamental and applied research focused on creating thin-film and nanostructured organic materials, new composite materials with tailored properties, and synthesis methods for novel organic compounds serving as potential physiologically active substances.
Currently, the Institute's primary objective is to conduct research into high-tech methods for producing new chemical materials for various functional applications, including:
- the creation of thin-film (including nanostructured) organic materials with tailored properties;
- the development of new composite materials with tailored properties based on wood-processing and petrochemical products, as well as the technologies for their production.
The Institute's scientific and technical activities also aim to address the needs of enterprises and organizations such as the Ministry of Industry, the Belneftekhim Concern, the Bellesbumprom Concern, the State Military Industrial Committee, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, the Ministry of Health, the Belbiopharm Concern, RUE Cryptotech, and the Minsk Printing Factory (under the Goznak Department of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Belarus).
The Institute possesses significant scientific and technical potential, featuring modern research facilities and state-of-the-art experimental equipment that enable comprehensive research across its areas of specialization. It is capable of delivering high-quality research and development, facilitating the practical implementation of results, and training highly qualified scientific personnel.
Throughout its history, the Institute of Chemistry of New Materials has exported the results of its scientific developments to Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Korea, China, India, Vietnam, and other countries. The Institute conducts research in extensive international scientific collaboration with centers in Russia, Azerbaijan, China, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, the USA, Poland, and Germany, and regularly hosts international conferences on the production of high-tech, low-volume chemical products for various applications.
Official website of the Institute of Chemistry of New Materials. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing biocompatible, non-toxic polysaccharide-silver nanocomposites with tunable physicochemical and biological properties under a manufacturing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing biocompatible, non-toxic polysaccharide-silver nanocomposites with tunable physicochemical and biological properties under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
Key application areas.
Due to their high biocompatibility, biodegradability, and antimicrobial activity, these nanocomposites are actively used in the following sectors: medicine and pharmaceuticals, the food industry (smart packaging), the textile industry (antibacterial fabrics), agriculture (agrobiotechnology), and water purification and sanitation.
Major global manufacturers.
1. BASF SE (Germany). Produces the HyGentic line-antimicrobial polymer technologies and silver-based additives for medical and textile applications.
2. Ames Goldsmith (Ames Advanced Materials) (USA). Produces the Ames SilverShield line-nanosilver dispersions for antimicrobial medical coatings and food packaging.
3. Shanghai Runhe Nano Material Sci. & Tech. (China). A leading Asian manufacturer of NAFUR-brand silver antimicrobial concentrates for plastics, fibers, and coatings.
The Institute of Chemistry of New Materials has developed colloidal solutions and lyophilized powders of biocompatible, non-toxic polysaccharide-Ag nanocomposites with tunable physicochemical and biological properties.
The information is included in the 2024 catalog "100 Best Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus for the National Economy (2022–2023)," 2024/ pp. 159–160. Advantages and Innovations The polysaccharide-Ag nanocomposites are synthesized using "green chemistry" approaches, leveraging the reducing and stabilizing potential of polysaccharides (pectin, chitosan, alginate) derived from renewable raw materials. They exhibit pronounced antibacterial activity against both Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria. Based on acute intragastric and inhalation toxicity parameters, they are classified as substances of low hazard (Hazard Class 4); regarding intraperitoneal toxicity, they are considered practically non-toxic (harmless) substances (Hazard Class 5 according to the K. K. Sidorov classification). They do not exhibit skin-irritating or resorptive effects and show only mild irritant activity in animal testing.
Polysaccharide-Ag nanocomposites demonstrate synergistic effects when combined with antibiotics, including activity against resistant strains. They can be used to create modifying layers on medical devices (such as polypropylene surgical meshes) to protect them against bacteria. This development meets global standards and has no direct analogues. Stage of development Under development/lab tested (TRL4) Comments regarding stage of development A toxicology data sheet is available for the pectin-Ag nanocomposite. Nanocomposite samples can be provided for testing upon request by enterprises.
Technology Readiness Level: TRL-4 (laboratory-scale technology). Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Sector group Agrofood
BioChemTech
Healthcare
Materials
Textile & Fashion
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1998 NACE keywords C.20.59 - Manufacture of other chemical products n.e.c.
C.22.29 - Manufacture of other plastic products
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute is a leading institution in the Republic of Belarus and a key player in fundamental and applied research focused on creating thin-film and nanostructured organic materials, new composite materials with tailored properties, and synthesis methods for novel organic compounds serving as potential physiologically active substances.
Currently, the Institute's primary objective is to conduct research into high-tech methods for producing new chemical materials for various functional applications, including:
- the creation of thin-film (including nanostructured) organic materials with tailored properties;
- the development of new composite materials with tailored properties based on wood-processing and petrochemical products, as well as the technologies for their production.
The Institute's scientific and technical activities also aim to address the needs of enterprises and organizations such as the Ministry of Industry, the Belneftekhim Concern, the Bellesbumprom Concern, the State Military Industrial Committee, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, the Ministry of Health, the Belbiopharm Concern, RUE Cryptotech, and the Minsk Printing Factory (under the Goznak Department of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Belarus).
The Institute possesses significant scientific and technical potential, featuring modern research facilities and state-of-the-art experimental equipment that enable comprehensive research across its areas of specialization. It is capable of delivering high-quality research and development, facilitating the practical implementation of results, and training highly qualified scientific personnel.
Throughout its history, the Institute of Chemistry of New Materials has exported the results of its scientific developments to Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Korea, China, India, Vietnam, and other countries. The Institute conducts research in extensive international scientific collaboration with centers in Russia, Azerbaijan, China, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, the USA, Poland, and Germany, and regularly hosts international conferences on the production of high-tech, low-volume chemical products for various applications.
Official website of the Institute of Chemistry of New Materials. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing biocompatible, non-toxic polysaccharide-silver nanocomposites with tunable physicochemical and biological properties under a manufacturing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing biocompatible, non-toxic polysaccharide-silver nanocomposites with tunable physicochemical and biological properties under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment