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Effective Moisture-Absorbing Sorbents
(MENAFN- RCTT) The Institute of Chemistry of New Materials offers consumers effective moisture-absorbing sorbents based on metal-organic coordination polymers under a manufacturing agreement and is looking for partners for a distribution services agreement. Description Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOFs) represent the most promising class of porous materials for highly efficient moisture absorption. Thanks to their record-breaking specific surface area and tunable pore sizes, certain structures (such as MOF-801, MIL-101, and Cr-soc-MOF-1) can absorb water in quantities two to three times greater than those absorbed by traditional silica gels and zeolites-even at extremely low relative humidity (starting from 10–20% RH). While MOF production was long confined to laboratory synthesis, a number of major chemical corporations and specialized startups have now emerged on the global market, scaling up the production of these sorbents to industrial volumes.
Major industrial manufacturers.
1. BASF SE (Germany). Description: A global chemical leader and the first company in the world to successfully launch large-scale commercial MOF production (with a capacity of hundreds of tons per year). It produces a line of sorbents under the Basolite brand and manufactures customized MOF materials for air dehumidification, climate control systems, and gas capture based on specifications from third-party developers.
2. NuMat Technologies (USA). Description: A pioneer in the commercialization of metal-organic frameworks. The company has developed integrated technology solutions and produces high-purity MOF sorbents for gas separation, purification, and precision humidity control in the electronics, defense, and aerospace industries.
Specialized innovative companies.
1. novoMOF AG (Switzerland). Description: A specialized technology company focused exclusively on the development, scaling, and commercialization of MOF-based products. Its sorbents are actively marketed and optimized to address global water scarcity issues, including systems for harvesting fresh water directly from atmospheric air (Atmospheric Water Harvesting).
2. ProfMOF AS (Norway). Description: A company spun out of a research group at the University of Oslo. It specializes in producing hydrolytically and thermally stable zirconium-based MOFs (specifically, the renowned family of ultra-stable UiO-type polymers, such as UiO-66), which are ideally suited for operation in harsh, humid environments.
The Institute of Chemistry of New Materials has developed moisture-absorbing composites based on a metal-organic coordination polymer, magnetite, and a binding matrix.
Field of application:
Consumer appliances. Air dehumidifiers, automotive air conditioning systems, humidity sensors, and atmospheric water harvesting devices.
Information published in the catalog "Advanced Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus" (2024), pp. 154–155. Advantages and Innovations The water vapor adsorption capacity of these materials exceeds that of 3Å molecular sieves, ranging from 400–600 mg H2O per gram of composite-and reaching 800–1000 mg/g for specific formulations-at a relative humidity (RH) above 30%. The water vapor adsorption rate of the loose powder at 90% RH and 25–35°C is 0.025 g/(g·min), a rate comparable to the moisture uptake of zeolites. The material allows for repeated regeneration using 2.45 GHz microwave radiation. This development represents a state-of-the-art achievement. Stage of development Already on the market Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Sector group Agrofood
Intelligent Energy
Environment
Healthcare
Maritime Industry and Services
Mobility
Sustainable Construction
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1998 NACE keywords C.20.59 - Manufacture of other chemical products n.e.c.
C.22.29 - Manufacture of other plastic products
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute is a leading institution in the Republic of Belarus and a key player in fundamental and applied research focused on creating thin-film and nanostructured organic materials, new composite materials with tailored properties, and synthesis methods for novel organic compounds serving as potential physiologically active substances.
Currently, the Institute's primary objective is to conduct research into high-tech methods for producing new chemical materials for various functional applications, including:
- the creation of thin-film (including nanostructured) organic materials with tailored properties;
- the development of new composite materials with tailored properties based on wood-processing and petrochemical products, as well as the technologies for their production.
The Institute's scientific and technical activities also aim to address the needs of enterprises and organizations such as the Ministry of Industry, the Belneftekhim Concern, the Bellesbumprom Concern, the State Military Industrial Committee, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, the Ministry of Health, the Belbiopharm Concern, RUE Cryptotech, and the Minsk Printing Factory (under the Goznak Department of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Belarus).
The Institute possesses significant scientific and technical potential, featuring modern research facilities and state-of-the-art experimental equipment that enable comprehensive research across its areas of specialization. It is capable of delivering high-quality research and development, facilitating the practical implementation of results, and training highly qualified scientific personnel.
Throughout its history, the Institute of Chemistry of New Materials has exported the results of its scientific developments to Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Korea, China, India, Vietnam, and other countries. The Institute conducts research in extensive international scientific collaboration with centers in Russia, Azerbaijan, China, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, the USA, Poland, and Germany, and regularly hosts international conferences on the production of high-tech, low-volume chemical products for various applications.
Official website of the Institute of Chemistry of New Materials. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Customers interested in purchasing effective moisture-absorbing sorbents made from metal-organic coordination polymers under a manufacturing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing effective moisture-absorbing sorbents made from metal-organic coordination polymers under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
Major industrial manufacturers.
1. BASF SE (Germany). Description: A global chemical leader and the first company in the world to successfully launch large-scale commercial MOF production (with a capacity of hundreds of tons per year). It produces a line of sorbents under the Basolite brand and manufactures customized MOF materials for air dehumidification, climate control systems, and gas capture based on specifications from third-party developers.
2. NuMat Technologies (USA). Description: A pioneer in the commercialization of metal-organic frameworks. The company has developed integrated technology solutions and produces high-purity MOF sorbents for gas separation, purification, and precision humidity control in the electronics, defense, and aerospace industries.
Specialized innovative companies.
1. novoMOF AG (Switzerland). Description: A specialized technology company focused exclusively on the development, scaling, and commercialization of MOF-based products. Its sorbents are actively marketed and optimized to address global water scarcity issues, including systems for harvesting fresh water directly from atmospheric air (Atmospheric Water Harvesting).
2. ProfMOF AS (Norway). Description: A company spun out of a research group at the University of Oslo. It specializes in producing hydrolytically and thermally stable zirconium-based MOFs (specifically, the renowned family of ultra-stable UiO-type polymers, such as UiO-66), which are ideally suited for operation in harsh, humid environments.
The Institute of Chemistry of New Materials has developed moisture-absorbing composites based on a metal-organic coordination polymer, magnetite, and a binding matrix.
Field of application:
Consumer appliances. Air dehumidifiers, automotive air conditioning systems, humidity sensors, and atmospheric water harvesting devices.
Information published in the catalog "Advanced Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus" (2024), pp. 154–155. Advantages and Innovations The water vapor adsorption capacity of these materials exceeds that of 3Å molecular sieves, ranging from 400–600 mg H2O per gram of composite-and reaching 800–1000 mg/g for specific formulations-at a relative humidity (RH) above 30%. The water vapor adsorption rate of the loose powder at 90% RH and 25–35°C is 0.025 g/(g·min), a rate comparable to the moisture uptake of zeolites. The material allows for repeated regeneration using 2.45 GHz microwave radiation. This development represents a state-of-the-art achievement. Stage of development Already on the market Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Sector group Agrofood
Intelligent Energy
Environment
Healthcare
Maritime Industry and Services
Mobility
Sustainable Construction
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1998 NACE keywords C.20.59 - Manufacture of other chemical products n.e.c.
C.22.29 - Manufacture of other plastic products
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute is a leading institution in the Republic of Belarus and a key player in fundamental and applied research focused on creating thin-film and nanostructured organic materials, new composite materials with tailored properties, and synthesis methods for novel organic compounds serving as potential physiologically active substances.
Currently, the Institute's primary objective is to conduct research into high-tech methods for producing new chemical materials for various functional applications, including:
- the creation of thin-film (including nanostructured) organic materials with tailored properties;
- the development of new composite materials with tailored properties based on wood-processing and petrochemical products, as well as the technologies for their production.
The Institute's scientific and technical activities also aim to address the needs of enterprises and organizations such as the Ministry of Industry, the Belneftekhim Concern, the Bellesbumprom Concern, the State Military Industrial Committee, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, the Ministry of Health, the Belbiopharm Concern, RUE Cryptotech, and the Minsk Printing Factory (under the Goznak Department of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Belarus).
The Institute possesses significant scientific and technical potential, featuring modern research facilities and state-of-the-art experimental equipment that enable comprehensive research across its areas of specialization. It is capable of delivering high-quality research and development, facilitating the practical implementation of results, and training highly qualified scientific personnel.
Throughout its history, the Institute of Chemistry of New Materials has exported the results of its scientific developments to Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Korea, China, India, Vietnam, and other countries. The Institute conducts research in extensive international scientific collaboration with centers in Russia, Azerbaijan, China, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, the USA, Poland, and Germany, and regularly hosts international conferences on the production of high-tech, low-volume chemical products for various applications.
Official website of the Institute of Chemistry of New Materials. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Customers interested in purchasing effective moisture-absorbing sorbents made from metal-organic coordination polymers under a manufacturing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing effective moisture-absorbing sorbents made from metal-organic coordination polymers under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
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