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New Processes For The Catalytic Processing Of Turpentine Hydrocarbons
(MENAFN- RCTT) The Institute of Chemistry of New Materials offers consumers catalytic processing technologies for turpentine hydrocarbons-specifically for the processing of the renewable hydrocarbon α-pinene (the main component of turpentine) via catalytic condensation with formaldehyde-under a commercial agreement with technical assistance and is looking for partners interested in further developing the technology under a technical cooperation agreement. Description The catalytic processing of α-pinene (the primary renewable hydrocarbon in turpentine) forms the basis of modern wood-chemical synthesis. Due to its high reactivity-stemming from the presence of a double bond and a strained bicyclic skeleton-α-pinene can be transformed into a wide range of valuable products for the perfumery, pharmaceutical, and organic synthesis industries.
Researchers at the Institute of Chemistry of New Materials have developed a new approach to processing the renewable hydrocarbon α-pinene (the main component of turpentine) via catalytic condensation with formaldehyde to yield a previously undescribed terpenoid: 8-acetoxy-6-hydroxymethyllimonene. It was found that using the H3PO4-AcOH catalytic system minimizes side reactions (such as isomerization and Wagner-Meerwein rearrangement), thereby ensuring maximum selectivity for the target product. The reaction mechanism and pathways were investigated using kinetic and quantum-chemical calculations.
8-Acetoxy-6-hydroxymethyllimonene can serve as a novel chiral platform for further synthesis, including the production of compounds with pharmaceutical potential. A one-step catalytic synthesis method was also developed to produce 4-hydroxymethyl-2-carene (an aromatic compound) from 3-carene. Although selectivity for the target product is limited by secondary reactions (acetylation, cyclization), the yield increases significantly with higher concentrations of formaldehyde and the catalyst (H3PO4), reaching approximately 70%. The synthesis of 4-hydroxymethyl-2-carene was demonstrated on a scale of up to 25 g, and the feasibility of recycling 3-carene was established. Field of application.
Fine organic synthesis; wood-chemical and pharmaceutical industries.
Information published in the catalog "Advanced Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus," 2024, pp. 152–153. Advantages and Innovations A new process for converting α-pinene in the presence of an H3PO4-AcOH catalytic system yields 8-acetoxy-6-hydroxymethyllimonene-a novel chiral platform (building block) for further synthesis. An efficient method for producing 4-hydroxymethyl-2-carene from 3-carene enables the single-step synthesis of this fragrance compound using a simple catalyst (H3PO4) with a selectivity of up to 70%, surpassing that of known analogues.
This development has no direct global analogues. Stage of development Field tested/evaluated (TRL8) Comments regarding stage of development A one-step method has been developed for the catalytic synthesis of 4-hydroxymethyl-2-carene (an aromatic compound) from 3-carene. Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Comments regarding IPS status Developers.
State Scientific Institution "Institute of Chemistry of New Materials of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus"; N. N. Vorozhtsov Novosibirsk Institute of Organic Chemistry of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences. Sector group Agrofood
BioChemTech
Healthcare
Materials
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1998 NACE keywords C.20.59 - Manufacture of other chemical products n.e.c.
C.22.29 - Manufacture of other plastic products
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute is a leading institution in the Republic of Belarus and a key player in fundamental and applied research focused on creating thin-film and nanostructured organic materials, new composite materials with tailored properties, and synthesis methods for novel organic compounds serving as potential physiologically active substances.
Currently, the Institute's primary objective is to conduct research into high-tech methods for producing new chemical materials for various functional applications, including:
- the creation of thin-film (including nanostructured) organic materials with tailored properties;
- the development of new composite materials with tailored properties based on wood-processing and petrochemical products, as well as the technologies for their production.
The Institute's scientific and technical activities also aim to address the needs of enterprises and organizations such as the Ministry of Industry, the Belneftekhim Concern, the Bellesbumprom Concern, the State Military Industrial Committee, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, the Ministry of Health, the Belbiopharm Concern, RUE Cryptotech, and the Minsk Printing Factory (under the Goznak Department of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Belarus).
The Institute possesses significant scientific and technical potential, featuring modern research facilities and state-of-the-art experimental equipment that enable comprehensive research across its areas of specialization. It is capable of delivering high-quality research and development, facilitating the practical implementation of results, and training highly qualified scientific personnel.
Throughout its history, the Institute of Chemistry of New Materials has exported the results of its scientific developments to Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Korea, China, India, Vietnam, and other countries. The Institute conducts research in extensive international scientific collaboration with centers in Russia, Azerbaijan, China, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, the USA, Poland, and Germany, and regularly hosts international conferences on the production of high-tech, low-volume chemical products for various applications.
Official website of the Institute of Chemistry of New Materials. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Commercial agreement with technical assistance
Technical cooperation agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in a purcasing catalytic processing technologies for turpentine hydrocarbons-specifically for processing the renewable hydrocarbon α-pinene (the main component of turpentine) via catalytic condensation with formaldehyde-under a commercial agreement with technical assistance/
Partners interested in further developing the technology under a technical cooperation agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
Researchers at the Institute of Chemistry of New Materials have developed a new approach to processing the renewable hydrocarbon α-pinene (the main component of turpentine) via catalytic condensation with formaldehyde to yield a previously undescribed terpenoid: 8-acetoxy-6-hydroxymethyllimonene. It was found that using the H3PO4-AcOH catalytic system minimizes side reactions (such as isomerization and Wagner-Meerwein rearrangement), thereby ensuring maximum selectivity for the target product. The reaction mechanism and pathways were investigated using kinetic and quantum-chemical calculations.
8-Acetoxy-6-hydroxymethyllimonene can serve as a novel chiral platform for further synthesis, including the production of compounds with pharmaceutical potential. A one-step catalytic synthesis method was also developed to produce 4-hydroxymethyl-2-carene (an aromatic compound) from 3-carene. Although selectivity for the target product is limited by secondary reactions (acetylation, cyclization), the yield increases significantly with higher concentrations of formaldehyde and the catalyst (H3PO4), reaching approximately 70%. The synthesis of 4-hydroxymethyl-2-carene was demonstrated on a scale of up to 25 g, and the feasibility of recycling 3-carene was established. Field of application.
Fine organic synthesis; wood-chemical and pharmaceutical industries.
Information published in the catalog "Advanced Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus," 2024, pp. 152–153. Advantages and Innovations A new process for converting α-pinene in the presence of an H3PO4-AcOH catalytic system yields 8-acetoxy-6-hydroxymethyllimonene-a novel chiral platform (building block) for further synthesis. An efficient method for producing 4-hydroxymethyl-2-carene from 3-carene enables the single-step synthesis of this fragrance compound using a simple catalyst (H3PO4) with a selectivity of up to 70%, surpassing that of known analogues.
This development has no direct global analogues. Stage of development Field tested/evaluated (TRL8) Comments regarding stage of development A one-step method has been developed for the catalytic synthesis of 4-hydroxymethyl-2-carene (an aromatic compound) from 3-carene. Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Comments regarding IPS status Developers.
State Scientific Institution "Institute of Chemistry of New Materials of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus"; N. N. Vorozhtsov Novosibirsk Institute of Organic Chemistry of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences. Sector group Agrofood
BioChemTech
Healthcare
Materials
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1998 NACE keywords C.20.59 - Manufacture of other chemical products n.e.c.
C.22.29 - Manufacture of other plastic products
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute is a leading institution in the Republic of Belarus and a key player in fundamental and applied research focused on creating thin-film and nanostructured organic materials, new composite materials with tailored properties, and synthesis methods for novel organic compounds serving as potential physiologically active substances.
Currently, the Institute's primary objective is to conduct research into high-tech methods for producing new chemical materials for various functional applications, including:
- the creation of thin-film (including nanostructured) organic materials with tailored properties;
- the development of new composite materials with tailored properties based on wood-processing and petrochemical products, as well as the technologies for their production.
The Institute's scientific and technical activities also aim to address the needs of enterprises and organizations such as the Ministry of Industry, the Belneftekhim Concern, the Bellesbumprom Concern, the State Military Industrial Committee, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, the Ministry of Health, the Belbiopharm Concern, RUE Cryptotech, and the Minsk Printing Factory (under the Goznak Department of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Belarus).
The Institute possesses significant scientific and technical potential, featuring modern research facilities and state-of-the-art experimental equipment that enable comprehensive research across its areas of specialization. It is capable of delivering high-quality research and development, facilitating the practical implementation of results, and training highly qualified scientific personnel.
Throughout its history, the Institute of Chemistry of New Materials has exported the results of its scientific developments to Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Korea, China, India, Vietnam, and other countries. The Institute conducts research in extensive international scientific collaboration with centers in Russia, Azerbaijan, China, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, the USA, Poland, and Germany, and regularly hosts international conferences on the production of high-tech, low-volume chemical products for various applications.
Official website of the Institute of Chemistry of New Materials. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Commercial agreement with technical assistance
Technical cooperation agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in a purcasing catalytic processing technologies for turpentine hydrocarbons-specifically for processing the renewable hydrocarbon α-pinene (the main component of turpentine) via catalytic condensation with formaldehyde-under a commercial agreement with technical assistance/
Partners interested in further developing the technology under a technical cooperation agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
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