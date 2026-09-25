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Bromine-Containing Organophosphorus Oligomers And Methods For Their Use To Enhance The Fire Resistance Of Textile Materials
(MENAFN- RCTT) The Institute of Chemistry of New Materials offers consumers a technology for producing bromine-containing organophosphorus oligomers and methods for their application to enhance the fire resistance of textile materials under a commercial agreement with technical assistance and is looking for partners interested in further developing the technology under a technical cooperation agreement. Description Brominated organophosphorus oligomers (BOPOs) constitute a hybrid class of flame retardants that combine the two most effective fire-protection elements-bromine and phosphorus-within a single structure. The use of an oligomeric (high-molecular-weight) form addresses the primary drawback of conventional low-molecular-weight additives: oligomers do not migrate to the textile surface or volatilize, and they ensure high resistance to washing and dry cleaning. The high efficacy of BOPOs stems from mutual synergism (the phosphorus-halogen effect), which simultaneously inhibits combustion in two phases. Upon heating, heavy bromine radicals are released; these bind active hydrogen radicals, thereby quenching the flame's chain reaction. During pyrolysis, the phosphorus component generates polyphosphoric acids that catalyze the charring of the material. A durable protective carbon layer (char) forms on the fiber surface, blocking the substrate's access to oxygen and heat.
Enhancing the fire resistance of fabrics using BOPOs is achieved through three primary methods:
1. Surface application and impregnation. The fabric is treated with an aqueous emulsion or a suspension of micronized oligomer. The formulation is applied via padding (impregnation followed by squeezing), then dried and heat-set. The oligomer becomes firmly anchored within the interfiber spaces.
2. Back-coating. The BOPO is blended with a polymeric binder (acrylic, polyurethane, or latex) and applied to the reverse side of the material as a paste or foam. This method is indispensable for upholstery, automotive, and drapery fabrics, as it preserves the appearance and texture of the fabric's face.
3. Bulk modification. Used for synthetic fibers (polyester, polyamide). An oligomeric flame retardant is introduced directly into the polymer melt prior to fiber spinning. Due to its high thermal stability, the brominated phosphorus-containing oligomer withstands extrusion temperatures and becomes an integral part of the fiber structure itself.
The Institute of Chemistry of New Materials has developed technologies for producing brominated organophosphorus oligomers designed to enhance the fire resistance of polymeric polyoxadiazole and aramid materials, including textiles.
Field of application:
Production of fire-resistant textile products-such as protective clothing for firefighters, welders, etc.-as well as non-flammable upholstery and interior fabrics.
Information published in the catalog "Advanced Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus" (2024), pp. 156–157. Advantages and Innovations Bromine-containing organophosphorus oligomers eliminate afterburning and smoldering when applied to polymeric polyoxadiazole and aramid materials; comparable foreign products are ineffective for polyoxadiazole textile materials.
This development is at a world-class level. Stage of development Field tested/evaluated (TRL8) Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Comments regarding IPS status Developer.
State Scientific Institution "Institute of Chemistry of New Materials of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus". Sector group Aeronautics, Space and Dual-Use Technologies
Environment
Materials
Sustainable Construction
Textile & Fashion
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1998 NACE keywords C.20.59 - Manufacture of other chemical products n.e.c.
C.22.29 - Manufacture of other plastic products
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute is a leading institution in the Republic of Belarus and a key player in fundamental and applied research focused on creating thin-film and nanostructured organic materials, new composite materials with tailored properties, and synthesis methods for novel organic compounds serving as potential physiologically active substances.
Currently, the Institute's primary objective is to conduct research into high-tech methods for producing new chemical materials for various functional applications, including:
- the creation of thin-film (including nanostructured) organic materials with tailored properties;
- the development of new composite materials with tailored properties based on wood-processing and petrochemical products, as well as the technologies for their production.
The Institute's scientific and technical activities also aim to address the needs of enterprises and organizations such as the Ministry of Industry, the Belneftekhim Concern, the Bellesbumprom Concern, the State Military Industrial Committee, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, the Ministry of Health, the Belbiopharm Concern, RUE Cryptotech, and the Minsk Printing Factory (under the Goznak Department of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Belarus).
The Institute possesses significant scientific and technical potential, featuring modern research facilities and state-of-the-art experimental equipment that enable comprehensive research across its areas of specialization. It is capable of delivering high-quality research and development, facilitating the practical implementation of results, and training highly qualified scientific personnel.
Throughout its history, the Institute of Chemistry of New Materials has exported the results of its scientific developments to Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Korea, China, India, Vietnam, and other countries. The Institute conducts research in extensive international scientific collaboration with centers in Russia, Azerbaijan, China, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, the USA, Poland, and Germany, and regularly hosts international conferences on the production of high-tech, low-volume chemical products for various applications.
Official website of the Institute of Chemistry of New Materials. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Commercial agreement with technical assistance
Technical cooperation agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in acquiring the technology for producing bromine-containing organophosphorus oligomers and methods for their application to enhance the fire resistance of textile materials under a commercial agreement with technical assistance.
Partners interested in developing the technology under a technical cooperation agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
Enhancing the fire resistance of fabrics using BOPOs is achieved through three primary methods:
1. Surface application and impregnation. The fabric is treated with an aqueous emulsion or a suspension of micronized oligomer. The formulation is applied via padding (impregnation followed by squeezing), then dried and heat-set. The oligomer becomes firmly anchored within the interfiber spaces.
2. Back-coating. The BOPO is blended with a polymeric binder (acrylic, polyurethane, or latex) and applied to the reverse side of the material as a paste or foam. This method is indispensable for upholstery, automotive, and drapery fabrics, as it preserves the appearance and texture of the fabric's face.
3. Bulk modification. Used for synthetic fibers (polyester, polyamide). An oligomeric flame retardant is introduced directly into the polymer melt prior to fiber spinning. Due to its high thermal stability, the brominated phosphorus-containing oligomer withstands extrusion temperatures and becomes an integral part of the fiber structure itself.
The Institute of Chemistry of New Materials has developed technologies for producing brominated organophosphorus oligomers designed to enhance the fire resistance of polymeric polyoxadiazole and aramid materials, including textiles.
Field of application:
Production of fire-resistant textile products-such as protective clothing for firefighters, welders, etc.-as well as non-flammable upholstery and interior fabrics.
Information published in the catalog "Advanced Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus" (2024), pp. 156–157. Advantages and Innovations Bromine-containing organophosphorus oligomers eliminate afterburning and smoldering when applied to polymeric polyoxadiazole and aramid materials; comparable foreign products are ineffective for polyoxadiazole textile materials.
This development is at a world-class level. Stage of development Field tested/evaluated (TRL8) Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Comments regarding IPS status Developer.
State Scientific Institution "Institute of Chemistry of New Materials of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus". Sector group Aeronautics, Space and Dual-Use Technologies
Environment
Materials
Sustainable Construction
Textile & Fashion
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1998 NACE keywords C.20.59 - Manufacture of other chemical products n.e.c.
C.22.29 - Manufacture of other plastic products
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute is a leading institution in the Republic of Belarus and a key player in fundamental and applied research focused on creating thin-film and nanostructured organic materials, new composite materials with tailored properties, and synthesis methods for novel organic compounds serving as potential physiologically active substances.
Currently, the Institute's primary objective is to conduct research into high-tech methods for producing new chemical materials for various functional applications, including:
- the creation of thin-film (including nanostructured) organic materials with tailored properties;
- the development of new composite materials with tailored properties based on wood-processing and petrochemical products, as well as the technologies for their production.
The Institute's scientific and technical activities also aim to address the needs of enterprises and organizations such as the Ministry of Industry, the Belneftekhim Concern, the Bellesbumprom Concern, the State Military Industrial Committee, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, the Ministry of Health, the Belbiopharm Concern, RUE Cryptotech, and the Minsk Printing Factory (under the Goznak Department of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Belarus).
The Institute possesses significant scientific and technical potential, featuring modern research facilities and state-of-the-art experimental equipment that enable comprehensive research across its areas of specialization. It is capable of delivering high-quality research and development, facilitating the practical implementation of results, and training highly qualified scientific personnel.
Throughout its history, the Institute of Chemistry of New Materials has exported the results of its scientific developments to Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Korea, China, India, Vietnam, and other countries. The Institute conducts research in extensive international scientific collaboration with centers in Russia, Azerbaijan, China, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, the USA, Poland, and Germany, and regularly hosts international conferences on the production of high-tech, low-volume chemical products for various applications.
Official website of the Institute of Chemistry of New Materials. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Commercial agreement with technical assistance
Technical cooperation agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in acquiring the technology for producing bromine-containing organophosphorus oligomers and methods for their application to enhance the fire resistance of textile materials under a commercial agreement with technical assistance.
Partners interested in developing the technology under a technical cooperation agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
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