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Promising Liquid Crystal Dopants
(MENAFN- RCTT) The Institute of Chemistry of New Materials offers consumers a technology for producing promising liquid crystal dopants derived from chemically modified wood-chemical raw materials under a commercial agreement with technical assistance and is looking for partners interested in further developing the technology under a technical cooperation agreement. Description Liquid crystal (LC) dopants are substances added to liquid crystal materials to modify their properties, such as optical, electrical, thermal, and mechanical characteristics. They play a crucial role in enhancing the functionality of LC materials used in various devices.
Properties of liquid crystal dopants:
1. Optical properties:
- Modification of the refractive index.
- Influence on birefringence.
- Enhancement of contrast and color reproduction.
2. Electrical properties:
- Reduction of the threshold switching voltage.
- Increase in the response speed of LC displays.
- Improvement of conductivity under specific conditions.
3. Thermal stability:
- Expansion of the operating temperature range of LC materials.
- Increased resistance to thermal stress.
4. Mechanical properties:
- Increased strength and resistance of LC layers to external impacts.
Application areas for liquid crystal dopants:
1. Electronic devices:
- LC displays for televisions, monitors, smartphones, and other gadgets.
- Improvement of image quality and reduction of energy consumption.
2. Optics:
- Optical modulators.
- Polarization filters.
- Holographic devices.
3. Sensors and detectors:
- Temperature and chemical sensors.
- Biosensors for medical and biotechnological applications.
4. Photonics:
- Development of new photonic devices, such as waveguides and lasers.
5. Energy sector:
- Use in solar cells and energy conversion devices. 6. Scientific Research:
- Study of new liquid-crystal phases and their properties.
- Development of new materials for specialized applications.
The Institute of Chemistry of New Materials has developed chiral dopants for liquid crystals (LCs) based on products derived from the chemical modification of domestic wood-chemical raw materials. A wide range of chiral compounds was synthesized from a domestic wood-chemical product-pine gum rosin. It was established that maleopimaric acid amides and imidoamides-containing *para*-alkyl (alkoxy, bromo) phenylamide moieties and mesogenic groups (such as 4-biphenyl or 4-phenylaminobenzylidene)-exhibit high twisting power and good compatibility. These compounds can serve as dopants for nematic LCs in the preparation of chiral LC compositions. The synthesized compounds possess a twisting power ranging from 1.3 to 32.5 μm−1, enabling the preparation of LC compositions with a helical pitch of 0.83–80.0 μm and the production of LC cells with electrically controllable light transmission.
Field of application: Electronics-production of LC materials and LC displays for various functional purposes.
Information published in the catalog "Advanced Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus," 2024, pp. 158–159. Advantages and Innovations The dopants are synthesized from naturally occurring chiral starting materials (rosin acids), thereby avoiding the need for costly asymmetric synthesis and separation methods. The resulting dopants are characterized by high twisting power, compatibility with nematic liquid-crystal matrices, and stability against light and heat.
The technical level is comparable to that of foreign counterparts. Stage of development Field tested/evaluated (TRL8) Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Comments regarding IPS status Developer.
State Scientific Institution "Institute of Chemistry of New Materials of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus". Sector group Aeronautics, Space and Dual-Use Technologies
Intelligent Energy
Environment
Healthcare
Materials
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1998 NACE keywords C.20.59 - Manufacture of other chemical products n.e.c.
C.22.29 - Manufacture of other plastic products
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute is a leading institution in the Republic of Belarus and a key player in fundamental and applied research focused on creating thin-film and nanostructured organic materials, new composite materials with tailored properties, and synthesis methods for novel organic compounds serving as potential physiologically active substances.
Currently, the Institute's primary objective is to conduct research into high-tech methods for producing new chemical materials for various functional applications, including:
- the creation of thin-film (including nanostructured) organic materials with tailored properties;
- the development of new composite materials with tailored properties based on wood-processing and petrochemical products, as well as the technologies for their production.
The Institute's scientific and technical activities also aim to address the needs of enterprises and organizations such as the Ministry of Industry, the Belneftekhim Concern, the Bellesbumprom Concern, the State Military Industrial Committee, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, the Ministry of Health, the Belbiopharm Concern, RUE Cryptotech, and the Minsk Printing Factory (under the Goznak Department of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Belarus).
The Institute possesses significant scientific and technical potential, featuring modern research facilities and state-of-the-art experimental equipment that enable comprehensive research across its areas of specialization. It is capable of delivering high-quality research and development, facilitating the practical implementation of results, and training highly qualified scientific personnel.
Throughout its history, the Institute of Chemistry of New Materials has exported the results of its scientific developments to Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Korea, China, India, Vietnam, and other countries. The Institute conducts research in extensive international scientific collaboration with centers in Russia, Azerbaijan, China, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, the USA, Poland, and Germany, and regularly hosts international conferences on the production of high-tech, low-volume chemical products for various applications.
Official website of the Institute of Chemistry of New Materials. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Commercial agreement with technical assistance
Technical cooperation agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing the technology for producing Promosing liquid crystal dopants-which incorporate products derived from the chemical modification of wood-chemical raw materials-under a commercial agreement with technical assistance.
Partners interested in further developing the technology under a technical cooperation agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
Properties of liquid crystal dopants:
1. Optical properties:
- Modification of the refractive index.
- Influence on birefringence.
- Enhancement of contrast and color reproduction.
2. Electrical properties:
- Reduction of the threshold switching voltage.
- Increase in the response speed of LC displays.
- Improvement of conductivity under specific conditions.
3. Thermal stability:
- Expansion of the operating temperature range of LC materials.
- Increased resistance to thermal stress.
4. Mechanical properties:
- Increased strength and resistance of LC layers to external impacts.
Application areas for liquid crystal dopants:
1. Electronic devices:
- LC displays for televisions, monitors, smartphones, and other gadgets.
- Improvement of image quality and reduction of energy consumption.
2. Optics:
- Optical modulators.
- Polarization filters.
- Holographic devices.
3. Sensors and detectors:
- Temperature and chemical sensors.
- Biosensors for medical and biotechnological applications.
4. Photonics:
- Development of new photonic devices, such as waveguides and lasers.
5. Energy sector:
- Use in solar cells and energy conversion devices. 6. Scientific Research:
- Study of new liquid-crystal phases and their properties.
- Development of new materials for specialized applications.
The Institute of Chemistry of New Materials has developed chiral dopants for liquid crystals (LCs) based on products derived from the chemical modification of domestic wood-chemical raw materials. A wide range of chiral compounds was synthesized from a domestic wood-chemical product-pine gum rosin. It was established that maleopimaric acid amides and imidoamides-containing *para*-alkyl (alkoxy, bromo) phenylamide moieties and mesogenic groups (such as 4-biphenyl or 4-phenylaminobenzylidene)-exhibit high twisting power and good compatibility. These compounds can serve as dopants for nematic LCs in the preparation of chiral LC compositions. The synthesized compounds possess a twisting power ranging from 1.3 to 32.5 μm−1, enabling the preparation of LC compositions with a helical pitch of 0.83–80.0 μm and the production of LC cells with electrically controllable light transmission.
Field of application: Electronics-production of LC materials and LC displays for various functional purposes.
Information published in the catalog "Advanced Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus," 2024, pp. 158–159. Advantages and Innovations The dopants are synthesized from naturally occurring chiral starting materials (rosin acids), thereby avoiding the need for costly asymmetric synthesis and separation methods. The resulting dopants are characterized by high twisting power, compatibility with nematic liquid-crystal matrices, and stability against light and heat.
The technical level is comparable to that of foreign counterparts. Stage of development Field tested/evaluated (TRL8) Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Comments regarding IPS status Developer.
State Scientific Institution "Institute of Chemistry of New Materials of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus". Sector group Aeronautics, Space and Dual-Use Technologies
Intelligent Energy
Environment
Healthcare
Materials
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1998 NACE keywords C.20.59 - Manufacture of other chemical products n.e.c.
C.22.29 - Manufacture of other plastic products
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute is a leading institution in the Republic of Belarus and a key player in fundamental and applied research focused on creating thin-film and nanostructured organic materials, new composite materials with tailored properties, and synthesis methods for novel organic compounds serving as potential physiologically active substances.
Currently, the Institute's primary objective is to conduct research into high-tech methods for producing new chemical materials for various functional applications, including:
- the creation of thin-film (including nanostructured) organic materials with tailored properties;
- the development of new composite materials with tailored properties based on wood-processing and petrochemical products, as well as the technologies for their production.
The Institute's scientific and technical activities also aim to address the needs of enterprises and organizations such as the Ministry of Industry, the Belneftekhim Concern, the Bellesbumprom Concern, the State Military Industrial Committee, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, the Ministry of Health, the Belbiopharm Concern, RUE Cryptotech, and the Minsk Printing Factory (under the Goznak Department of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Belarus).
The Institute possesses significant scientific and technical potential, featuring modern research facilities and state-of-the-art experimental equipment that enable comprehensive research across its areas of specialization. It is capable of delivering high-quality research and development, facilitating the practical implementation of results, and training highly qualified scientific personnel.
Throughout its history, the Institute of Chemistry of New Materials has exported the results of its scientific developments to Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Korea, China, India, Vietnam, and other countries. The Institute conducts research in extensive international scientific collaboration with centers in Russia, Azerbaijan, China, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, the USA, Poland, and Germany, and regularly hosts international conferences on the production of high-tech, low-volume chemical products for various applications.
Official website of the Institute of Chemistry of New Materials. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Commercial agreement with technical assistance
Technical cooperation agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing the technology for producing Promosing liquid crystal dopants-which incorporate products derived from the chemical modification of wood-chemical raw materials-under a commercial agreement with technical assistance.
Partners interested in further developing the technology under a technical cooperation agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
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