QCI Brings The QCI Resortstm Experience To G2E 2026 With On-Floor RV Activation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) QCI's branded RV creates a distinctive meeting destination for customers, partners, and industry leaders at Booth #2644

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) is bringing an on-floor RV activation to Global Gaming Expo (G2E) 2026 with the QCI ResortsTM Experience at Booth #2644. Featuring QCI's branded RV as a dedicated meeting room on the show floor, the space invites customers, partners, and industry leaders to connect with the QCI team and discuss the future of resort operations.

The QCI Resorts Experience complements the company's main exhibit at Booth #2440, where attendees can explore QCI Resorts through live demonstrations. Together, the two destinations give visitors opportunities to see the platform in action and meet with QCI to discuss their properties' priorities, challenges, and plans.

“The most valuable conversations at G2E start with listening to operators,” said Andrew Cardno, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of QCI.“We created the QCI Resorts Experience to give those conversations a dedicated space. It's an opportunity to sit down together, understand what matters most to each property, and discuss how QCI can support its next steps.”

QCI Resorts brings hospitality, RV, food and beverage, marketing, loyalty, guest engagement, finance, and enterprise operations into a single real-time platform, while gaming systems remain integrated. This shared operational foundation helps teams coordinate decisions across departments and supports natural-language operations and agentic AI throughout the resort.

The QCI Resorts Experience extends the conversation into a setting designed for direct engagement. The RV meeting space provides a destination for attendees who want to explore how QCI's approach applies to their own businesses.

QCI's broader G2E program also includes a display of Book 16 of The Math That Gaming Made - Compendium at Booth #2440. The full-color volume brings together 19 years of casino analytics research. Cardno will also participate in“Beyond the Hype: Artificial Intelligence in Tribal Casino Operations” on Tuesday, September 29, from 3:10 to 4:00 p.m. in Titian 2301.

G2E 2026 takes place September 28–October 1 at The Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, with the expo hall open September 29–October 1. Attendees are invited to visit QCI's main exhibit at Booth #2440 and the QCI Resorts Experience at Booth #2644.

To schedule a demonstration or meeting with the QCI team, visit qci.ai/contact.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence, Inc. is an agentically run technology business where agentic technology has managed nearly every aspect of its business. Applying this agentic platform, QCI delivers and supports its AGI Platform and QCI ResortsTM, the Unified Business Platform for Resorts. Deployed across more than 325 casino resorts throughout North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and Europe, QCI's technology supports more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue.

QCI is leading the industry's transition beyond fragmented software stacks, integrations, and data warehouses toward a single real-time system for all resort operations. Built specifically for gaming and hospitality, QCI Resorts is a unified hospitality, food and beverage, marketing, loyalty, guest engagement, operations, and enterprise platform supporting a common AI layer, while gaming systems remain integrated. The result is a foundation for real-time operational intelligence, natural language operations, and agentic AI across the casino resort enterprise.

QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Andrew Cardno and is headquartered in San Diego, California, with offices across North America, including St. Louis, Denver, Seattle, and Phoenix.

Main phone number: (858) 299.5715.

Learn more at qci.ai.

ABOUT ANDREW CARDNO

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D.- and master's-level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew's innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in many of today's mapping tools.

His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications.

Across various industries - be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City of Hope and UCSD - Andrew's impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring 16 influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew's work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.