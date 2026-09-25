EB5 Capital Announces I-956F Approval For JF47 - The Aletto At Boca Raton

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) I-956F approval clears path for investor green card petitions through first trophy office in downtown Boca Raton in 25+ years

WASHINGTON, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EB5 Capital announced today that the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) approved the I-956F petition for JF47 - The Aletto at Boca Raton. The approval enables EB-5 investors to proceed with green card (I-526E) petitions through the EB-5 immigrant investor program in the coming months, and reflects EB5 Capital's disciplined approach to post-RIA investment structuring.

JF47 is a 140,500 square feet trophy office and retail complex located at 125 E Palmetto Park Road in downtown Boca Raton, Florida. Groundbreaking occurred in Q4 2025, with construction completion expected in Q1 2028. The development features 117,000 square feet of premium office space, 23,500 square feet of retail space, and 550 parking spots. The building is positioned as the first new trophy office in downtown Boca Raton in more than two decades. As of August 2026, 64 percent of the building is leased.

Project amenities include two rooftop common areas, expansive private terraces, full fitness facilities, four on-site restaurants, full-time concierge and valet service, city and ocean views, and covered parking with bicycle storage. The development is designed to elevate workplace productivity, wellness, and lifestyle across a walkable neighborhood with direct access to the Brightline High-Speed Rail Station and proximity to retail, dining, and hotels.

“Every I-956F approval is the product of months of documentation, cross-referencing, and coordination between our team, immigration counsel, and the project sponsor,” said Mariana Gomez, Esq., Senior Vice President of Compliance at EB5 Capital.“Reaching this milestone on JF47 reflects the discipline we bring to every filing since the RIA, and gives our investors a clear runway to advance their I-526E petitions.”

EB5 Capital raised $56 million from 70 investors to support the $180 million total project cost. The project is expected to create more than 1,700 jobs, exceeding USCIS requirements of 700.

EB5 Capital thanks the development sponsors, immigration counsel, and its team whose collaboration on the comprehensive I-956F petition led to USCIS approval. With construction underway, the team looks forward to the anticipated delivery of JF47 in early 2028 and supporting each investor's green card petition adjudication in the coming months.

About EB5 Capital

EB5 Capital provides qualified foreign investors with opportunities to invest in job-creating commercial real estate projects under the United States Immigrant Investor Program (EB-5 Visa Program). Headquartered in Washington, D.C., EB5 Capital's distinguished track record and leadership in the industry has attracted investors from 80 countries. As one of the oldest and most active Regional Center operators in the country, the firm has raised nearly $2 billion of foreign capital across 50 EB-5 projects. 100% of our investors' funds are protected by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) insurance prior to their deployment into our projects. Please visit for more information.

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