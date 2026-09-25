Renters Embrace AI: AI Leasing Agents From Showmojo And Tenant Turner Handle Nearly 100% Of Prospective Tenant Conversations Without Human Involvement



A joint study by ShowMojo and Tenant Turner analyzed 256,000 AI conversations with prospective renters.

98.1% of AI agent conversations were completed without human involvement.

54% of AI agent conversations happened outside of office hours. More than 50% of AI agent conversations involved conversion-related questions.

CHICAGO, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShowMojo and Tenant Turner, popular leasing platforms for multifamily property managers, today announced key findings from a joint analysis of 256,000 prospective tenant messages processed by their AI leasing agents Mo (ShowMojo) and Tina (Tenant Turner).

With AI rapidly expanding across the multifamily property management landscape, ShowMojo and Tenant Turner sought to answer property managers' questions about AI specifically in the leasing process: Do prospective tenants want to interact with AI agents? What kinds of discussions will they have? Can AI agents handle substantive demands, beyond simple information requests? Can we actually convert prospective tenant leads with AI?

Key among ShowMojo and Tenant Turner's findings is that nearly 100% of prospective tenants completed AI conversations without asking for human involvement. Further, AI leasing discussions were heavily skewed toward conversion-related topics, such as scheduling and self-screening on must-haves like parking and pets.

Analysis of AI Conversations with Prospective Tenants



AI Handled 98.1% of Renters' Needs without Human Involvement: Virtually all prospective tenants were satisfied chatting with AI and never asked to speak to a human.

Renters Used AI to Filter Property Matches: Prospects used AI agents to filter through properties, quickly determining fit and availability before scheduling a showing.

Half of AI Conversations Were Conversion-Related: Questions about availability and scheduling represented nearly half of the conversations, surpassing questions regarding price or unit details. Other questions involving must-haves, like parking or allowing pets, were also significant.

More Than Half of AI Conversations Took Place After Hours: 54% of conversations happened outside office hours, signaling that prospects are primed to move through the funnel when most property managers are least prepared to guide them. Renters Asked AI for Granular Property Details: Conversations often sought property details beyond rent and availability, including move-in costs/deposits, bed/bath count, property features (A/C, yard), utility inclusions, laundry access, lease terms, property type, and furnishings.



"Prospective renters want fast, precise information without playing phone tag or waiting for office hours, and property managers want to win the 'first five,' the tight five-minute response window after which leads are often lost, no matter what time or day it is,” said Vanessa Anderson, CEO of ShowMojo and Tenant Turner.

“Our analysis proves that AI leasing agents like Mo and Tina can immediately answer prospect questions and eliminate the main friction points, converting tenant leads into scheduled showings faster and with significantly less effort."

ShowMojo's Second Quarter 2026 Leasing Data Report found that leads who schedule showings within two hours of first contact will complete those showings 64 – 72% of the time, compared with those who wait a week to schedule, where showing completion rates are 30% or less. This speed is particularly critical in 2026, as leads per unit were down more than 50% from 2022 (36 leads today vs. 80+ in 2022).

“With fewer leads coming in, speed to response matters more than ever,” added Anderson.“The faster a lead books a showing, the more likely they are to complete it and then continue through the funnel. That's where AI in leasing goes from promise to proven.”

Tenant Turner and ShowMojo customers are eligible for a free trial of Tina and Mo, respectively.

About ShowMojo

ShowMojo automates the entire leasing experience for property managers, owners, and leasing agents. From scheduling and showing coordination to prospect screening and follow-up, the platform saves time and reduces vacancies. With tools for secure self-showings, customizable workflows, and detailed reporting, ShowMojo delivers a better experience for both prospective tenants and property managers. Learn more at hello.showmojo.com.

About Tenant Turner

Tenant Turner, recently voted the easiest to use automated leasing platform for small and midsize property managers across the U.S., helps residential property managers fill vacancies faster with less effort. From pre-qualification to scheduling showings and managing communications, Tenant Turner delivers modern, easy-to-use tools that save time and reduce admin burden. Learn more at tenantturner.com.

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