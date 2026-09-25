Uncommon Dialogue Films And CEO Patrick Kilpatrick Selected To Present At American Film Market (AFM)

Patrick Kilpatrick

Patrick Kilpatrick

Uncommon Dialogue Films

Hollywood Veteran Filmmaker Selected to Showcase UDF's Data-Backed Production Slate Vetted by Groundbreaking AI Analytics at AFM's Premier Innovation Platform

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Uncommon Dialogue Films, Inc. (UDF ), led by veteran actor, writer, director, and producer Patrick Kilpatrick (PatrickKilpatrick), announced today that the company has been selected to present its slate at the prestigious Largo showcase during the American Film Market (AFM) in Los Angeles.The presentation - November 13th, 2026 at 1:30pm - 3:00pm at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel - will spotlight UDF's high-impact film and television series slate, utilizing Largo's advanced behavioral and cognitive analytics to demonstrate commercial viability, target demographics, and financial forecasts to global buyers, sales agents, and financiers.Featured within the presentation will be UDF's new scintillating action laden film project 'Firepower'. 'Firepower' conjures 'Die Hard' in a hospital meets“One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest”. A contained relentless action piece set in 1998 - An elite Tactical Police Officer retires to be with his wife as she gives birth, only to have the hospital invaded by the psychopathic bank robber he made infertile in a brutal bank shoot out five years before. The wild bad guy and his gang aren't there just for the money and drugs! They are there for the baby!"The American Film Market remains one of the world's foremost epicenters for dealmaking and cinematic innovation.”, said Patrick Kilpatrick, CEO and Founder of Uncommon Dialogue Films. "In today's rapidly evolving media landscape, combining visceral, authentic storytelling with rigorous, data-driven forecasting is the ultimate competitive advantage. Our ongoing collaboration with Largo allows us to bring projects to financiers and distributors that are not only creatively compelling, but economically de-risked and primed for international success."Merging Cinematic Craft with AI PrecisionLargo, the Swiss-engineered entertainment analytics platform - backed by industry leaders and elite investors such as Sylvester Stallone, TI Capital, Thomas Tippl's formerly of Activision - empowers filmmakers, studios, and financiers by analyzing scripts, emotional arcs, casting combinations, and market ROI with up to 86% predictive accuracy across thousands of international titles.As part of the AFM Largo showcase, UDF will demonstrate how artificial intelligence insights have informed the development, packaging, and global distribution strategy for its upcoming projects.A Robust, Globally Driven SlateUDF's presentation at AFM comes during a period of prolific momentum for Kilpatrick and the company. Known for iconic roles in over 230 films and television shows - including Minority Report, Last Man Standing, Eraser, Death Warrant, and Under Siege 2 - Kilpatrick brings decades of front-line industry experience to UDF's development and production pipeline.. He is currently starring in the western hit 'Bountiful' in release theatrically nationwide and will soon be seen in 'Prayers for the Innocent' and 'Bloodletting'.Industry professionals, sales executives, streaming buyers, and co-producers attending AFM are invited to attend the showcase and meet directly with Kilpatrick and the UDF team.About Uncommon Dialogue Films, Inc. (UDF)Founded by Hollywood actor, director, producer, and author Patrick Kilpatrick, Uncommon Dialogue Films (UDF) is an independent production company dedicated to developing, packaging, and producing commercially viable, character-driven feature films and premium episodic streaming content for audiences worldwide. For more information, visit .About Patrick KilpatrickPatrick Kilpatrick is one of Hollywood's most recognizable and accomplished screen villains and leading character actors, with a career spanning four decades across more than 230 film and television productions, hit theatrical plays, and best-selling memoirs. In addition to his screen career, he serves as CEO of Uncommon Dialogue Films, driving an ambitious slate of international motion pictures and streaming series. Learn more at .

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Uncommon Dialogue Films and CEO Patrick Kilpatrick Selected to Present at American Film Market (AFM) News Provided By HiryuPR September 25, 2026, 17:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, World & Regional



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