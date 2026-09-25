GGT Perimeter Defense Brings Together Expanded Portfolio Of Physical Perimeter Security Solutions

Following its September launch and the Barrier1 acquisition, GGT Perimeter Defense brings together expanded perimeter security capabilities.

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GGT Perimeter Defense is expanding its physical perimeter security capabilities following Global GRAB Technologies' acquisition of Barrier1 Systems. The acquisition brings Barrier1 into the newly launched GGT Perimeter Defense portfolio, broadening the range of vehicle barrier technologies, engineering resources, U.S.-based manufacturing capabilities and support available to customers through one organization.

Introduced in September at GSX 2026, GGT Perimeter Defense brings together specialized perimeter security brands and capabilities under a unified organization. Its portfolio spans active and passive vehicle barriers, less-than-lethal vehicle threat mitigation, perimeter fencing, gate automation, engineering and infrastructure services, and ongoing system support.

Perimeter security requirements vary by threat profile, site conditions, infrastructure and operational needs. By bringing complementary technologies and expertise together, GGT Perimeter Defense provides customers with expanded options for addressing those requirements.

“GGT Perimeter Defense was created to give customers access to a broader range of proven technologies and expertise through a single perimeter security platform. By bringing these capabilities together, we can look at the entire security challenge-not just an individual product-and develop solutions based on the specific threats, operational requirements and infrastructure constraints of each site. Ultimately, it gives our customers more options, greater expertise and a more complete approach to protecting their perimeters,” said Mark Horne, CEO.

Established Brands. Broader Capabilities.

GGT Perimeter Defense brings together established brands, technologies and expertise across the physical perimeter security market.

The portfolio includes Global GRAB Technologies, Barrier1 Systems, RSSI Barriers, Innovo Vehicle Barriers, CATSCLAW Tire Shredding Systems, GGT Engineering & Infrastructure Solutions and the GGT Global Support Team.

Across the organization, these capabilities include:

. Global GRAB Technologies - Advanced, less-than-lethal vehicle threat mitigation and customized control solutions.

. Barrier1 Systems - Designs and manufactures anti-ram vehicle barrier solutions for high-security, critical infrastructure and commercial applications. Its portfolio includes crash-rated bollards, drop and swing arms, wedge barriers, crash beams and arrestor net systems.

. RSSI Barriers - Pioneers of electric finger-wedge technology for high-security vehicle access control.

. Innovo Vehicle Barriers - Engineered vehicle threat mitigation solutions designed to utilize existing infrastructure while minimizing construction requirements.

. CATSCLAW Tire Shredding Systems - Less-than-lethal tire shredding technology for hostile vehicle control in standalone or integrated applications.

. GGT Engineering & Infrastructure Solutions - Providing security infrastructure support from concept through engineering, design, construction and project completion.

. GGT Global Support Team - Providing commissioning, maintenance and service for active vehicle barriers and gate automation systems worldwide.

Together, these technologies and capabilities support the GGT Perimeter Defense mission of defending the perimeter from every angle.

Barrier1 Adds 20 Years of Anti-Ram Vehicle Barrier Experience

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, Barrier1 Systems brings 20 years of experience in anti-ram vehicle barrier solutions to the GGT Perimeter Defense portfolio.

Barrier1 products will continue to be manufactured in Greensboro while the company gains access to the broader engineering, manufacturing, integration, installation, service and lifecycle support capabilities available through GGT Perimeter Defense.

“Barrier1 Systems has built a highly respected business with a strong portfolio of both tested and engineered products, deep technical expertise and a longstanding commitment to protecting critical facilities and infrastructure,” said Brian Cooper, President of GGT's Engineering and Infrastructure Solutions division.“We are excited to bring Barrier1 into the GGT Perimeter Defense family and combine the strengths of our teams to provide customers with a broader range of products and capabilities across the perimeter security market.”

For more information about GGT Perimeter Defense and its portfolio of physical perimeter security solutions, visit .

About GGT Perimeter Defense

Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, GGT Perimeter Defense provides physical perimeter security and hostile vehicle mitigation solutions for critical infrastructure, government and defense facilities, airports, utilities, commercial properties and other high-security environments. With U.S.-based manufacturing and in-house engineering capabilities, GGT Perimeter Defense provides a broad portfolio of engineered perimeter security products and integrated solutions spanning system design and engineering through integration, installation, maintenance and long-term lifecycle support.

Chris Babb

Global GRAB Technologies

+1 615-224-0400

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GGT Perimeter Defense Brings Together Expanded Portfolio of Physical Perimeter Security Solutions News Provided By Global GRAB Technologies September 25, 2026, 17:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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