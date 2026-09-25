Lifetime Roofing & Renovation Launches Online Booking For Free Roof Estimates

Completed roofing project in San Jose, CA by Lifetime Roofing & Renovation

Lifetime Roofing & Renovation's new online booking page for free roof estimates

Homeowners can book a free roof inspection directly from the Lifetime Roofing & Renovation website

Bay Area and Los Angeles homeowners can now schedule a free, no-obligation roof estimate online in under a minute, any time of day.

- Daniel KeshishyanSUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lifetime Roofing & Renovation, Inc., a licensed roofing and renovation contractor serving the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles since 2010, today announced online self-scheduling for free roof estimates. Homeowners can now choose an appointment time that works for them directly from the company's website, with no phone tag and no waiting for a callback.The new booking page lets customers pick an open 45-minute estimate slot, enter their address and project details, and receive an instant confirmation by email. If plans change, the appointment can be rescheduled and the customer is notified automatically."Most homeowners start looking into a roof problem at night or on the weekend, when our office is closed," said Daniel Keshishyan of Lifetime Roofing & Renovation. "Now they can lock in a time with our team right then, instead of leaving a message and hoping to hear back."Estimates cover roof repair, full roof replacement, inspections, and related exterior renovation work. Every estimate is free and carries no obligation.Homeowners can book a free roof estimate online at or by calling (408) 685-2177.About Lifetime Roofing & Renovation, Inc.Lifetime Roofing & Renovation, Inc. is a licensed roofing contractor (CA License #1090028) based in Sunnyvale, California. Since 2010, the company has completed more than 1,000 roofs for homeowners across the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles, providing roof repair, roof replacement, inspections, and exterior renovation. Learn more at .

Daniel Keshishyan

Lifetime Roofing & Renovation, Inc.

+1 408-685-2177

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Lifetime Roofing & Renovation Launches Online Booking for Free Roof Estimates News Provided By Lifetime roofing & renovation, Inc. September 25, 2026, 17:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.