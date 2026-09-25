Maha Bids Farewell To Lord Ganesha, CM Fadnavis Shares Wishes At Girgaon Chowpatty

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) A wave of emotion, faith and grandeur swept across Maharashtra as millions of devotees bade farewell to Lord Ganesha on Anant Chaturdashi, marking the conclusion of the ten-day Ganeshotsav.

Amid the rhythmic beat of dhol-tasha, gulal celebrations and chants of“Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya”, immersion processions took place smoothly and in an orderly manner across the state.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde visited Girgaon Chowpatty to oversee the immersion proceedings.

Speaking to the media, CM Fadnavis highlighted the disciplined and festive atmosphere across Mumbai and Pune. Taking a subtle political jibe, he remarked:“I pray to Bappa to bestow good sense upon the opposition and immerse all negativity and ill intent.”

He lauded the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Police for their meticulous coordination during the massive public event.

Deputy CM Shinde thanked municipal and police authorities, as well as traffic personnel, for ensuring safety throughout the celebrations. He reaffirmed the government's support for farmers during the festive season.

In Mumbai, key immersion sites like Girgaon Chowpatty saw continuous crowds as historic idols, including Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbaicha Raja, Ganesh Galli, Chintamani, Parelcha Raja and Tejukaya, progressed in massive processions toward the sea.

The immersion of Lalbaugcha Raja, the jewel of Mumbai's Ganeshotsav, took place amid an atmosphere of devotion. Hundreds of thousands of devotees from India and abroad gathered, waiting for hours to glimpse the 20-foot idol adorned with gold. The majestic idol, with its gentle smile and tranquil presence, left devotees spellbound.

This marked the 93rd year of Lalbaugcha Raja, featuring a mandap based on a Lord Shiva theme. The spiritual ambience recreated Mount Kailash, reinforcing the idol's reputation for fulfilling wishes and alleviating worries.

In Pune, the five prestigious Manache Ganpati, Shree Kasba Ganpati, Tambdi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, Tulshibaug and Kesariwada Ganpati, completed their immersions early in the day under tight supervision. Later, thousands witnessed the grand procession of the iconic Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati.

Despite strict noise and regulatory guidelines, traditional dhol-tasha troupes and lezim performances kept spirits high, reflecting the festival's deep cultural heritage.

With civic authorities deploying emergency response units and extensive traffic management, the state bade a peaceful, grand farewell to its beloved deity.