MPSC Aspirants Defer Pune Agitation To Oct 2 After Police Request

MENAFN - IANS) Pune, Sep 25 (IANS) In a major development in the ongoing Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) agitation, student representatives, along with Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar, on Friday announced they would postpone their planned protest from September 27 to October 2.

The decision followed high-level deliberations with Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar.

Citing the strain on security forces during the 12-day Ganeshotsav festivities, Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar asked student leaders to defer the demonstration to avoid further burdening the police department.

Student representatives agreed to shift the start of their movement, citing civic consideration for law enforcement personnel deployed on continuous festival duty.

The aspirants will now begin a peaceful satyagraha on Friday, October 2, marking Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary: on S M Joshi Road, opposite the Press Club in Pune. Pune Police have said they are ready to grant formal authorisation for the demonstration on the revised date.

MLA Rohit Pawar and student leaders declared before Lord Ganesha's departure that once the satyagraha begins on Gandhi Jayanti, it will not be withdrawn until their primary demands are met, beginning with the immediate removal of the MPSC chairman over allegations of systemic corruption.

The student delegation outlined key conditions to resolve the impasse:

Immediate resignation or removal of the current MPSC chairman.

Appointment of an administrator with an unblemished image after consulting student bodies.

Conducting all state competitive examinations exclusively in offline mode to prevent paper leaks and malpractices.

Implementation of a standardised nominal exam card model (similar to the Rs 100 examination card policy in Rajasthan).

Immediate initiation of the selection process for approximately 70,000 vacant government positions statewide.

Rohit Pawar said the power to avert the upcoming satyagraha lies entirely with the state government.“If the government genuinely wishes to resolve this crisis, we are open to constructive dialogue,” he affirmed, noting that a designated list of student representatives has already been submitted to facilitate talks.

He added that if the government accepts these demands and removes the chairman, students will voluntarily call off the agitation. Otherwise, the satyagraha will continue relentlessly. The meeting was attended by multi-party political representatives and leaders of various student organisations, signalling broad-based support for the aspirants as Pune prepares for October 2.

Earlier, Pawar said the MPSC's Drug Inspector exam saw a paper-leaking racket across the state.

“We ourselves provided more than a hundred names, but the commission tried to suppress the matter. The impact of student unity is evident, and finally today, four more scammers have been arrested. The corrupt chairman, who initially claimed only one candidate benefited, has been exposed again today. No matter how much you try to suppress the truth, it will come out,” he said.

He further urged the Chief Minister to disband the commission and clean up the system immediately.“The matter is serious. Do not go blindly into friendship like Karna and back Duryodhana,” Pawar remarked.