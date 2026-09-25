Gujarat: BJP To Hold Public Service Programmes Till Oct 2

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Sep 25 (IANS) The Gujarat unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise a series of public service and welfare activities across the state till October 2 as part of the 'Seva Maru Yogdan' programme under the ongoing 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', the party said on Friday.

The programmes will be held across various districts and municipal corporations. They will include tree plantation drives, cleanliness campaigns, health and eye check-up camps, and awareness initiatives against plastic use, according to party sources.

The party said it would also organise programmes to honour armed forces personnel and their families, while undertaking service activities at tribal hostels and conducting assistance-oriented initiatives for persons with disabilities.

Tree plantation activities will be carried out under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, while cleanliness drives will be organised under 'Swachhata Hi Seva'.

"The activities will involve BJP workers as well as members of different sections of society," they said.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, BJP state president Jagdish Vishwakarma, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, organisational leaders, elected representatives and party workers will participate in the programmes, according to the party.

The BJP said the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' is being conducted across the country to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 25 years in public life. The 'Seva Maru Yogdan' programme is being organised in Gujarat as part of the campaign.

The party said the activities across Gujarat until October 2 would seek to take forward the spirit of 'Seva Paramo Dharma' through public service initiatives.

The programme has been announced ahead of October 2, which marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.