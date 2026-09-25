Meghalaya: 31 Schools Get Digital Learning Push Under Empower

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, Sep 25 (IANS) Thirty-one government and government-aided schools in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district are set to receive a major push towards digital and interactive learning under the Meghalaya Programme for Adolescent Wellbeing, Empowerment and Resilience (MPOWER), officials said on Friday.

The 31 schools will form the initiative's pilot phase, covering both rural and urban areas of East Khasi Hills. The programme aims to assess how digital and blended learning can be effectively integrated into different school settings while making technology a practical part of regular classroom teaching.

As part of the initiative, 47 teachers and four school principals from the district have been trained in digital learning practices. Under a partner programme of the Education Department of the Meghalaya Government, the CK-12 Learning Platform provided the training, including interactive resources, digital tools, and practical classroom applications.

The partnership will introduce digital learning resources in Mathematics and Science for students of Classes 6 to 12. Students will have access to interactive and adaptive content and technology-enabled tools that allow them to learn and practise at their own pace. The platform also includes Flexi, an AI-powered tutor designed to provide step-by-step guidance and personalised support.

Teachers will have access to AI-powered tools and data-driven insights to create learning activities, identify areas where students require additional assistance, and provide more targeted classroom support.

“Technology can play a meaningful role in making learning more accessible, engaging, and student-centred,” said Sampath Kumar, Project Director of MPOWER of the Meghalaya Government. He said the collaboration would bring interactive digital resources closer to students and teachers while complementing conventional classroom teaching.

Officials said the initiative aims to make high-quality, personalised learning accessible to students. The Education Department of the Meghalaya Government will facilitate participation by the 31 schools. MPOWER will support the initiative by ensuring ICT infrastructure, including devices and connectivity, besides monitoring and evaluating the pilot and periodically reviewing its outcomes.

The initiative is expected to strengthen conceptual understanding and engagement in Mathematics and Science while helping teachers integrate digital tools and learning data into regular classroom practices, officials mentioned.