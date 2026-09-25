Gauahar Khan Slams Aasif Khan's 'Real Men Have Moustaches' Remark

Gauahar Khan has slammed 'Panchayat' actor Aasif Khan over his recent remarks about moustaches and“real men” on Bigg Boss 20, saying that his comments showed“small thinking”. Gauahar, who won Bigg Boss 7, shared a post on her Instagram Story reacting to Aasif's remarks. She questioned why the actor chose to make such comments on the reality show when he is already doing well in his acting career.“Yaar, I have a question, Asif ka career toh acting mein bohat accha chal raha hai naa (Aasif's career in acting is going well), he shouldn't have come on the show to showcase such small thinking and really silly behaviour. When that girl was dissing Uditi in the most low manner, he was enjoying it like they are all his thoughts,” she said.

Gauahar counters 'sign of manhood' comment

Gauahar also reacted to Aasif's comment about moustaches being a sign of manhood. She said that a man's identity should be based on his behaviour and the way he thinks.“Felt bad seeing that. Such a good actor, par har cheez mein aisi soch choti lagti hai. Mard ki nishaani mooch hoti hai, hhahahah. Islam mein toh Musalman mard ke liye sunnah is no moonch, has he forgotten that???? Mard ki nishaani uski unchi soch aur behaviour hoti hai! (Such a narrow-minded way of thinking about everything. A moustache is supposed to be a sign of manhood, hahaha. In Islam, isn't it Sunnah for Muslim men not to have a moustache? Has he forgotten that? A man's true identity is reflected in his broad-mindedness and behaviour!) Wish he knew that!”

The controversial remark

The controversy began after Aasif made the remark during a task on Bigg Boss 20. Speaking about his moustache, the actor said that it was a part of his identity and that he did not consider men without moustaches to be“real men”.“Hum naa Rajasthan se aate hain, yeh mooch humari pehchaan hai, aur muchmundo ko mardon mein consider nahi karte hum. Isliye daadi aisi hai (We come from Rajasthan. This moustache is our identity, and we don't consider men without moustaches to be real men),” he said.

Bigg Boss 20 airs on Colors TV at 10:30 pm and streams on JioHotstar at 9 pm. (ANI)

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