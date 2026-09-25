Assam Congress Protests For CEC's Removal Gaurav Gogoi Detained

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Friday staged a massive protest from Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati, demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with an impartial review of decisions taken and alterations made to electoral rolls during his tenure.

Police Detain Gaurav Gogoi, Congress Leaders

As the protest rally commenced from Rajiv Bhawan toward the office of the State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Assam Police halted the procession and forcibly detained several top leaders, including APCC President and Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, the Assam Congress stated in a release.

Congress leaders and workers gathered at the protest site electrified the atmosphere with high-pitched slogans. Slogans such as "Vote chor, gaddi chhod" (Vote thief, vacate the seat), "Gyanesh Kumar resign", "Gyanesh Kumar chor hai, chor hai", "BJP Go Back", "Modi Sarkar Hoshiyar”, "BJP hatao, Desh bachao", and "Attacks on democracy will not be tolerated" echoed through the Congress' protest.

As per the party, tense scuffles broke out between protesters and security personnel as police set up barricades to obstruct the rally. The party alleged that Gaurav Gogoi was dragged into a vehicle and detained. Along with Gogoi, the police forcibly detained several key leaders and workers, including All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary Manoj Chauhan, APCC General Secretaries Santanu Borah and Udit Bhanu Das, Seva Dal President Dwip Bayan, women leaders Bidisha Neog, Moushumi Neog, Tazika Parbin, and Mainajan Begum, as well as Golam Mustak Osmani, Ankur Raj Gogoi, Diganta Laskar, Jon Rajkhowa, and Anwar Hussain. The Congress condemned the police action, characterising it as sheer cowardice and reminiscent of Hitler-like rule.

Gogoi Accuses CEC of 'Treason', Alleges BJP Conspiracy

Expressing deep outrage before the press, MP Gaurav Gogoi stated that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had committed treasonous acts. He alleged that Gyanesh Kumar was not operating in isolation; the BJP, RSS, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah were all complicit in this conspiracy. He raised serious allegations that the Election Commission is functioning akin to the BJP's IT cell, systematically deleting the names of lakhs of voters across the nation through automated systems.

Allegations of Disenfranchising 'Gen Z' Voters

He further asserted that to disenfranchise the upcoming generation of 'Gen Z' voters, arbitrary and complex stipulations have been introduced in electoral 'Form 6', resulting in online portals failing to open under the pretext of parental verification, thereby robbing the youth of their franchise.

He emphasised that the people of India had fought against the British Empire, and they would never surrender to such injustice and oppression. Gogoi reiterated that the Congress party's struggle will continue unabated until Gyanesh Kumar is removed, the Election Commission is cleansed and made transparent, and the country's Constitution, democracy, and citizens' voting rights are fully safeguarded.

Protests Amidst Electoral Roll Controversy

The opposition parties' protests across states come amid a political row over the SIR exercise following The Indian Express' report that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections at least 14 times over 10 months concerning decisions and procedures related to electoral rolls and database access.

The Election Commission has rejected the characterisation of these objections as institutional dissent, saying operational queries, internal feedback and administrative suggestions are part of the normal functioning of a multi-member constitutional body. The ECI has maintained that all final decisions concerning SIR were unanimous.

Process for CEC's Removal

As per the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, the CEC can only be removed from the post with a Parliamentary vote supported by a majority of the total membership of the House and by a majority of not less than two-thirds of the members of the House present, followed by the President's approval. (ANI)

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